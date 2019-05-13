Beijing's hi-tech zone to have 5G coverage this year

Beijing's economic-technology zone in Yizhuang, in the southeast suburbs of the capital, will have 5G coverage by the end of this year, local authorities said Monday.

By the end of this year, the area will build over 200 5G base stations, covering the whole area, according to a conference held in Yizhuang.

The 5G network is expected to enable enterprises in the area to have faster connection and work more efficiently, according to officials in the are.

Beijing will spend more than 30 billion yuan (US$4.4 billion) on building a 5G network in the city by 2022, according to a 5G development plan released in January.