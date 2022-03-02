Feature / Art & Culture

Shangyin Opera House names first director, launches new season

Shangyin Opera House on Wednesday named baritone Liao Changyong as its first director and launched its 2022 performance season, covering various genres.
Shangyin Opera House on Wednesday named baritone Liao Changyong as its first director and unveiled its 2022 performance season, covering various genres such as symphony concert, chamber music, opera and traditional Chinese music.

Liao is also president of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, which runs the opera house that opened in 2019.

Ti Gong

Baritone Liao Changyong (left) was named the first director of Shangyin Opera House on Wednesday.

In the new season, classic opera "La Dame aux Camélias," original opera "Kangding Love Song" and a "Chinese Ancient Poetry and Artistic Songs Concert" are the major highlights.

There will also be series concerts to mark the 160th birthday of French composer Claude Debussy, the 200th birthday of Belgian romantic composer Cesar Franck and the 150th birthday of Alexander Scriabin of Russia.

"The opera house has been collecting operative experience in the past two years," said Liao. "In the future, it will serve as a stage to showcase the educational fruits of the conservatory. Original productions created by teachers and students can prove their quality here before reaching out to a broader stage and audience."

Ti Gong

Classic opera "La Dame aux Camélias"

According to Liao, about one-third of the performances will be created or jointly produced by the conservatory; another one-third will be presented by troupes from Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region; and the rest will be brought by other national and international troupes.

The opera house has set up an artistic committee, featuring a group of professors and artists, to assess the quality of the productions before they are presented on stage.

"Apart from providing a stage for our self-developed productions, we hope Shangyin Opera House will also cultivate creative and management talent for the new Shanghai Grand Opera House, which is still under construction," Liao added.

Ti Gong

Original opera "Kangding Love Song"

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Follow Us

