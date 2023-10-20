﻿
Suzhou art and cultural fest jam-packed with events

The 3rd Suzhou Xiangcheng International Culture and Art Festival kicked off on Thursday, with a lantern fair, a concert and dragon boat racing among the 10 events.
Ti Gong

The opening ceremony of the culture and art festival

The Third Suzhou Xiangcheng International Culture and Art Festival opened on Thursday, with 10 activities including a lantern fair, a concert and a dragon boat racing.

Suzhou's Xiangcheng District in Jiangsu Province is known for its exquisite culture and a variety of sparkling intangible cultural heritage gems, including imperial kiln brick and Yuanhe kesi, a Chinese silk tapestry known as "carved silk."

The district is home to various cultural landmarks, including the Suzhou Museum of Imperial Kiln Brick and the Suzhou Library's north branch.

Poetry readings, concerts, the Taipingshu Town Culture and Art Festival, and the Tiger Hill Wetland Park Redwood Festival will all take place during the festival, which runs until the end of November.

Ti Gong

The opening ceremony

As part of the festivity, a lantern festival and the Caohu International Dragon Boat Race have begun.

The lantern show at Fengmenglong Village runs through the end of October and features a variety of shaped lanterns, whereas the redwood festival includes camping activities, a bazaar, and a competition for amateur photographers.

Using a combination of music, dance, a culinary show, Suzhou pingtan (storytelling and singing), and digital demonstration, the opening ceremony embodied the cultural splendor of the district and the art and culture exchange of the Yangtze River Delta region.

Shen Zhidong, the district's Party secretary, stated that culture is the essence of a city, and Xiangcheng is committed to the preservation and revitalization of its invaluable cultural legacies.

If you go:

Tiger Hill Wetland Park

Address: Intersection of Suyuzhang Highway and Yangchenghu Rd W.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
