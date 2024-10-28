Focus on Pudong as photographers capture past and present

"Ancient and Modern in the Same Frame" by Lu Zhong

The lens is a window to poetry, and the frame is the capture of beauty. From the financial district of Lujiazui to the ancient old streets, from Zhangjiang Science City to the Museum of Art Pudong, from the parks' landscapes of hills, waters, pavilions and bridges to the everyday life's warmth ... the diverse and colorful life in the Pudong New Area blossoms under countless lenses.

The 2024 Pudong City Life Photography and Video Competition has collected numerous photographic and video works.

During the competition, photography enthusiasts chased light and shadow in Pudong, using ingenious ideas and unique perspectives to display changes and developments in the area. They captured countless moments of its cultural elements and human landscapes with their lenses, spreading its openness, vitality and diversity, allowing more people to understand and fall in love with Pudong.

Pudong's natural scenery, modern architecture, rich culture, high-tech zones and warm people have all inspired photographers, depicting a vibrant canvas of life.

The competition awarded first prize to five sets of photos, 10 won second prize, and 15 won third prize.

Among the first prize winners, photographer He Zhongming cleverly used the light and shadow contrast at the top of Pudong's buildings to construct 26 English letters in his work "Letter Pulse Joys of Shanghai," a work full of wit and humor.