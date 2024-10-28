﻿
Feature / District

Focus on Pudong as photographers capture past and present

The area has collected many photographic and video works during the 2024 Pudong City Life Photography and Video Competition, all of which are precious records of the new area.
7 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • "Sails on the Huangpu River" by Yang Fan.

    Ti Gong

  • "Sanlin Straw Dragon" by Wan Haimin

    Ti Gong

  • "Ancient and Modern in the Same Frame" by Lu Zhong

    Ti Gong

  • "Autumn Time in the Ancient Town" by Hisham Youssef

    Ti Gong

  • "The Night View of Shanghai Expo Culture Park" by Cao Hengli

    Ti Gong

  • "Colors of the Wharf" by Huang Huaying

    Ti Gong

  • "Shanghai Jiushi International Equestrian Center" by Wang Dongjing

    Ti Gong

The lens is a window to poetry, and the frame is the capture of beauty. From the financial district of Lujiazui to the ancient old streets, from Zhangjiang Science City to the Museum of Art Pudong, from the parks' landscapes of hills, waters, pavilions and bridges to the everyday life's warmth ... the diverse and colorful life in the Pudong New Area blossoms under countless lenses.

The 2024 Pudong City Life Photography and Video Competition has collected numerous photographic and video works.

During the competition, photography enthusiasts chased light and shadow in Pudong, using ingenious ideas and unique perspectives to display changes and developments in the area. They captured countless moments of its cultural elements and human landscapes with their lenses, spreading its openness, vitality and diversity, allowing more people to understand and fall in love with Pudong.

Pudong's natural scenery, modern architecture, rich culture, high-tech zones and warm people have all inspired photographers, depicting a vibrant canvas of life.

The competition awarded first prize to five sets of photos, 10 won second prize, and 15 won third prize.

Among the first prize winners, photographer He Zhongming cleverly used the light and shadow contrast at the top of Pudong's buildings to construct 26 English letters in his work "Letter Pulse Joys of Shanghai," a work full of wit and humor.

Focus on Pudong as photographers capture past and present

"China Art Musemn" by He Zhongming

Photographer Yang Fan, in his work "Sails on the Huangpu River," savors the history of China, glimpses the truth of history, and feels the passage of time. The sails on the Huangpu River are like a flowing scroll, showcasing the modern atmosphere of Pudong.

In photographer Huang Huaying's series "Colors of the Wharf," the Yangshan Port is presented as a heavily colored oil painting.

Among the second-prize works, Wang Dongjing captured the Shanghai Jiushi International Equestrian Center, which is full of artistic atmosphere, unique design, smooth lines and a dynamic aesthetic. Hisham Youssef, in his work "Autumn Time in the Ancient Town," records the sediment of manual years.

In photographer Lu Zhong's "Ancient and Modern in the Same Frame," the ancient buildings in Lujiazui Green Space echo and contrast with the three iconic buildings of Pudong in the distance, as if time converges.

In front of the ancient buildings of Sanlin Town in Pudong, photographer Wan Haimin recorded the Sanlin intangible cultural heritage project, the straw dragon. In the picture, a golden straw dragon dances gracefully under the guidance of the dragon dancers.

Among the third-prize works is Cao Hengli's photo of the night scene at the Shanghai Expo Culture Park. The newly opened park has become a popular spot, and its night view is full of flowing light and color.

