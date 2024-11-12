Pudong companies shine at 7th China International Import Expo

The 7th China International Import Expo, held in Shanghai, drew to a close last weekend, with its one-year intended transaction amount hitting a record high of US$80.01 billion, marking a 2-percent increase from the previous year.

The expo welcomed 3,496 enterprises from around the world, including foreign-invested companies from the Pudong New Area, which is recognized as one of Shanghai's primary hubs for foreign investment. Among the participants were seasoned exhibitors who have been a part of all six previous editions, as well as newcomers to the CIIE community, each with their own compelling stories to tell in their quest for "new quality productive forces."

Broadening its global network

Global 500 giant Mitsubishi Corporation, Japan's largest general trading company, participated in the exhibition for the first time this year. Mitsubishi entered Shanghai in 1992 and has a subsidiary in Pudong.

Mitsubishi's presence was notable in the food and agricultural products exhibition area, where they showcased a diverse range of products in a 100-square-meter booth. This included over 20 varieties of Japanese snacks and alcoholic beverages, co-branded products with Lawson IP and their cutting-edge international cross-border cold chain logistics service platform.

Not far from that booth, Lindt & Spruengli, Switzerland's top high-end chocolate company, also made its inaugural appearance at the exhibition, with its Chinese subsidiary also based in Pudong. Born in Switzerland in 1845, Lindt & Spruengli's pioneering conching technology makes chocolate "melt in the mouth," which has become a unique hallmark of Lindt chocolate.

Thomas Schnetzler, one of only five Lindt Swiss master chocolatiers, graced the booth with his presence, offering an immersive "chocolate master class" that highlighted the rich culture and charm of chocolate.

"Chinese consumers' awareness of high cocoa content chocolate is increasing," Schnetzler observed. "The continuous development of Lindt in the Chinese market is exciting, and we hope to craft some uniquely flavored chocolate products for the Chinese palate in the future."

In the technology and equipment exhibition area, a host of leading companies such as INVISTA, Nippon Paint, SK Group, Synopsys, and Advantest Corporation made their debut appearances.

In the medical devices and healthcare products exhibition area, niche market leaders, such as Bausch & Lomb, Reckitt Benckiser, and Twinhearts also joined the "CIIE circle of friends" for the first time.

In terms of foreign chambers of commerce and associations, "new friends" such as the Association of German Hidden Champions, the Portuguese Food Association, and the Ghana Export Promotion Authority came in droves. As the CIIE reached its 7th edition, its "circle of friends" expanded again.

On November 5, the same day the 7th CIIE opened, the Industrial Fair Network 2024, organized by Deutsche Messe AG, also commenced at the New International Expo Center in Pudong, about an hour's drive away. For several days, the Hannover fairs team shuttled between the event venues, switching roles between "exhibitor" and "organizer," busy but delighted by the boundless opportunities for cooperation.

The company, which participated for the fourth time, greeted over 2,000 visitors, not only reuniting with long-term partners but also meeting new friends from various countries and regions such as Europe, Africa and Asia. "The rise in visitor numbers underscores the CIIE's global allure," said Liu Guoliang, managing director of Hannover Milano Fairs China Ltd.

Wyeth Nutrition made its 7th appearance at the event, showcasing its popular domestic and cross-border brands, Illuma series and Wyeth S-26 series, at this international event, demonstrating its powerful product lineup and diversified infant and toddler nutrition solutions. Since entering the Chinese market in 1986, Wyeth Nutrition has adhered to a strategy of "In China, For China," committed to providing Chinese families with scientifically innovative and high-quality maternal and infant nutrition products.

"In the future, we will continue to uphold the brand philosophy of 'A Century of Excellence, Nurturing the Next Generation,' leading the forefront of China's maternal and infant industry, combining top global scientific research with clinical practice to provide the next generation with scientifically innovative nutrition solutions," said Shiela Qiu, regional business head of Wyeth Nutrition China, showing confidence in deepening the Chinese market.