Music used to highlight sustainability at Ruihong festival

The Second International Family Music Festival Around Ruihong was held recently as part of the Jiaxing Road Subdistrict's "International Family Music Festival Around Ruihong."

An international music festival at Ruihong celebrated cultural diversity and promoted eco-friendly living through nearly 40 performances. On the afternoon of November 23, the fifth-floor atrium of Hall of the Sun, Ruirong Tiandi, transformed into a vibrant celebration of music and sustainability, hosting the Second International Family Music Festival Around Ruihong. As part of the Jiaxing Road Subdistrict's "International family music festival around Ruihong," the event was co-hosted by Jiaxing Road Subdistrict and Shanghai Daily. The theme was "Low-Carbon Fashionable Life, Creating a Beautiful Home." The festival featured nearly 40 songs and dances, using music to promote the idea of low-carbon living, and aimed to inspire more people to join the movement towards greener lifestyles. It attracted both local and international families, as well as music lovers from all around.

The festival brought together families, groups and independent musicians from various countries, including Russia, Singapore, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and Japan. While some were passionate about rock music, others showcased their skills in folk music or classical instruments. The performances not only highlighted the beauty of cultural diversity but also subtly conveyed the message of living an eco-friendly lifestyle. The event also received widespread support from community cultural and sports teams, as well as schools, featuring performances such as the trash-sorting dance "Eco Youth," the low-carbon kuaiban (a traditional Chinese rhythmic storytelling art performed with bamboo clappers) "Trash Sorting Song," and the Yueju Opera "Celestial Beauty Scattering Flowers."

"This is my first time attending such an event, and it's amazing!" said 10-year-old Elena Li from Russia, who loves dancing. She lives in a community in Hongkou District and has previously participated in local beautification and cleaning activities with her parents. After performing the street dance "Pure Water," she shared her excitement. "Not only do I get to enjoy music from all over the world, but I also learn about the importance of low-carbon living," Elena said. "Events like this make me love it here even more!"

Russian dancer Hanna Talchuk took the stage to showcase her street dance skills. "I think it's nice you can do this kind of event because a lot of people can perform and other people can enjoy their performance," she said. "It's especially nice because you can connect with people. Everybody has to."

Japanese influencer Furukawa Takeshi also attended the event, performing Teresa Teng's classic song "I Only Care About You" in both Chinese and Japanese. "This event is really interesting," he said. "I got to perform a song, and I was a bit nervous. But I'm really happy to have this opportunity, so I feel very fortunate." "I've been in Shanghai for eight years, and I really love this city. Through events like this, we can raise awareness about environmental protection, which is very meaningful. I also sort my trash at home and ride my bike to work every day. I really want to contribute to China's environmental efforts."

In addition to the performances, the festival included several interactive activities, such as low-carbon quizzes. These added a fun element to the event while helping participants learn practical ways to live a low-carbon lifestyle. "I've attended community swap markets before, but this music festival truly showed me the perfect blend of music and sustainability!" said a man surnamed Lin from Singapore. "This event not only enriched our cultural life but also gave us a chance to learn about low-carbon living." "Low carbon is a global issue," said Pierre, a French resident, who attended with his daughter Qu Xiaopi. "It's not just a lifestyle but an attitude toward life. I've already encouraged my kids to take part in low-carbon crafts. Today's interactive activities gave us lots of useful eco-friendly tips, and we'll continue to practice low-carbon living."