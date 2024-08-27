Will Shanghai dialect become extinct? Efforts are underway to prevent that

Shanghai born and raised, Zhang Qing finds it weird that her 15-year-old son Zhou Jue can't speak the Shanghai dialect so commonly spoken by city natives.

Zhang's family of three lives with her parents, and all Zhou's grandparents are Shanghai natives with sometimes fitful grasp of Mandarin. Yet her son communicates with them all only in Mandarin.

The family reverted to speaking Mandarin to Zhou when he was young because all schoolchildren were required to speak China's official language.

"I didn't realize that Shanghainese wasn't an innate skill to people born in the city rather than a language that needs to be acquired," Zhang said.

She now speaks only Shanghai patois to her son at home, but her efforts at teaching him what is, in essence, a different oral language haven't been as effective as she hoped.

China's written language remains the same across regional dialects, but how the characters are pronounced can differ so dramatically that people in one region cannot understand the patois of other regions.

Across China, efforts are underway to keep local dialects from dying out. The governments of Jiangxi and Fujian provinces have called on parents to talk to their children in local dialects after school, and classes and hobby groups are held for children to learn the local lingos.

The future of dialects is also a concern in Shanghai and its neighboring provinces of Jiangsu and Zhejiang. Although there are no official statistics to measure the extent of local dialect use, regional surveys show that dialects are mostly the realm of older generations.

In 2022, Yang Yanwen, an official with Shanghai Wenqi Private Middle School, submitted a paper to the Minhang District Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference showing that most children in the district couldn't speak or understand Shanghai dialect.

Yang and her team carried out surveys in a high school, a primary school and a kindergarten. They found that only about a third of students could understand Shanghai patois at all and only about 5 percent could speak it fluently.

"This is not only a crisis of language, but also a crisis of local culture," said Yang in her submission. "In Shanghai, the city's own dialect is dying out in its schools."

A Shanghai-native standup comedian, who goes by his stage name "71," said that he remembers the sea change in public use of Shanghai dialect.