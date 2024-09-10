A library that never sleeps: the perfect place to while away the wee hours

The Heping Library is the first in the city to keep its doors open 24/7. Its tranquil atmosphere attracts all manner of night owls.

In a "city that never sleeps," Shanghai night owls have a new haunt that's one for the books. In a city first, the Heping Library in Hongkou District is now open 24/7. In the dead of night, it offers a tranquil refuge amid its collection of fiction, nonfiction, magazines, and reference, research and education materials. Since late April, the library never closes its doors. Every day from 8pm to 8am, about 600 people come to the library – about 80 of them after midnight, the library said. One of the wee-hours patrons is a man who identified himself only by his surname Hua. After an accident left him wheelchair-bound, he said he decided to turn time upside down, sleeping during the day and being up and about at night. On a recent night, Shanghai Daily found him at the library, perusing a book on traditional Chinese clothing. "I dream during the day and read at night," he said. "This library is a perfect place for me to immerse myself in books."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The library is yet another addition to Shanghai's nightlife scene, which is burgeoning amid government support. Parks, bookstores and even gyms are staying open around the clock. Heping Library's foray into the dark of night attracts a variety of visitors. Some are college students preparing for exams. Some are older people suffering from a bit of insomnia. Others are white-collar workers catching up on their laptops. A high school student who only identified himself only by the surname Gong said he often stays at the library until almost midnight to study. "The environment helps me focus," he said. "If I came in the morning, I might only have an hour or two of study time."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Gong said his parents were initially worried about his late-night library visits but changed their minds after accompanying him a few times. "They found that the library offers a peaceful and secure atmosphere for study," he said. A young programmer surnamed Sun said he visits the library to hone his professional skills because he's still pretty new at his workplace. "I'm here to explore more about programming," he said. "The coding I'm learning goes beyond work requirements. It's a personal passion. In addition, the library is a temporary escape from the demands of the job and the distractions of home." The library also provides a temporary shelter for those who have nowhere else to go. Su Xin from Hubei Province said she stayed overnight there after she arrived in Shanghai to look for a job. The new media operator said she initially couldn't find a job or an affordable place to stay. Then she found the library online. The soothing library atmosphere eased the sting of her unemployment situation and improved her spirits, she said, noting the comfortable seating, free Wi-Fi and phone charging stations. "I've always liked libraries since childhood, but my hometown is small and our local library is never open this late," she said.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Wang Zhaowei, a manager at the library, said that he's glad that the venue has functions beyond traditional reading space. "There are no bars to entry here," he said. "No fees, no ID needed. We know that a lot of people in difficult circumstances come here at night. We also get night-shift workers, like deliverymen, who come in for a break and a cup of hot water. Everyone is welcome." Wang said the library's 20 staff members take turns working the night shift. A front desk employee surnamed Zhu told Shanghai Daily that he has worked there since the library first opened. "Night shifts can be a bit of a burden when there is so much to do – dealing with lost and found items, finding books for readers, and shouldering some security responsibilities," he said. Small issues can arise at night, Wang said. There was an instance of a patron with strong body odor, whom other readers complained about. A librarian had to remind the olfactory offender of the need for personal hygiene in public places. Then there was the mystery of an unclaimed suitcase left at the library. "It turned out to belong to a man who went out looking for work during the day and returned to the library at night," Wang said. "We eventually had to turn to the police for help." Wang said the library wants to attract more patrons by hosting events like book fairs and book clubs. "The library's 27/7 uniqueness has made it a bit of a nighttime 'sightseeing' spot," he said. "Some people come to take selfies to post online and then leave. Our challenge is to keep public interest up after the initial fascination fades." The library joins several city parks and at least one bookstore now open 24/7. Zhongshan Park in Changning District was the first to open around the clock. Some parks in Xuhui and Huangpu districts have followed suit. The city plans to add 30 more parks to this list this year. In the Pudong New Area, a 24-hour bookstore called The City Never Sleeps has become a local favorite. The only bookstore of its kind also offers a shelter for those in need. "Our night shift staff once found a little girl wandering in front of the entrance," said Mu Zi, who oversees the bookstore. "The child said she had had a fight with her family and ran away from home. The staff invited her in and gave her food and water while they sorted out things with the parents. I'm glad our little space could help out."