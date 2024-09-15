News / In Focus

Witnessing Shanghai's transformation through lens of Japanese TCM doctor

Fujita Kosuke has lived and breathed Shanghai for 28 years, a city that has undergone a transformation as remarkable as his own journey.
Fujita Kosuke

Fujita Kosuke, a senior TCM doctor in Changning and Pudong who has been in Shanghai for 28 years

Fujita Kosuke has lived in Shanghai for nearly three decades, a city that has transformed as remarkable as his journey from a young Japanese student to a respected Traditional Chinese Medicine doctor.

Fujita has captured over 200,000 images of Shanghai's evolving landscape through his lens, documenting its growth from a sprawling, chaotic cityscape to a modern, international metropolis.

"Shanghai's development is unlike anything I've seen before. The city is always changing, always moving forward," he said.

"Living here, you're part of that growth. It's not just about witnessing it from the outside; you're woven into the fabric of the city's evolution," Fujita said in fluent Mandarin.

As a TCM doctor, he now serves locals and the expatriate community in both Changning and Pudong, offering a blend of traditional Chinese and modern Western medical practices mainly to Japanese expats. His clinics often attract patients from home and abroad, drawn by his reputation and skills.

When Fujita first set foot in Shanghai in 1996 to study at Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, the city was a far cry from the urban center it is today.

Arriving at the Hongqiao airport, he was immediately struck by the stark contrast between the modern Kansai Airport he had departed from and the antiquated terminal that greeted him in Shanghai.

Witnessing Shanghai's transformation through lens of Japanese TCM doctor
Fujita Kosuke

Fujita poses in his dormitory in Xuhui in 1997 when he was studying Mandarin at Shanghai Normal University.

"It felt chaotic and overwhelming," Fujita recalled, describing the crowds of people, the noisy black-market taxi drivers, and the sweltering September heat.

"But there was an undeniable energy – a sense of life pulsing through the streets that I found intriguing, even if it was a bit daunting at first," he told Shanghai Daily.

Back then, Shanghai's infrastructure was still in its infancy. The city's subway system consisted of just one short line, and the streets were crowded with old taxis and buses so packed that it was nearly impossible to board.

Fujita firstly settled into a dormitory of Shanghai Normal University in Xuhui District for Chinese language study. He said the area at the time felt more like the outskirts of the city than the bustling urban center it has become.

"I remember living in a small, run-down apartment where even buying groceries was a challenge because I didn't speak Chinese," he said.

Fujita's decision to come to Shanghai was driven by his fascination with TCM – a passion ignited by his grandfather's experience with Chinese herbal remedies.

He enrolled at the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and studied herbal medicine, acupuncture and the intricate philosophy behind TCM.

"Shanghai was the perfect place for the journey," Fujita explained. "It's a city where the old and the new coexist, much like how TCM combines ancient wisdom with modern practices."

Witnessing Shanghai's transformation through lens of Japanese TCM doctor
Fujita Kosuke

The shared kitchen of Fujita's apartment in Xuhui in 1997

He witnessed firsthand the city's rapid development, particularly in the early 2000s, when he moved from Xuhui to Pudong's Huamu area.

Despite skepticism from neighbors and friends who popularized the saying, "It's better to have a bed in Puxi than a house in Pudong," Fujita bought a home in the Lianyang International Community in Pudong with his wife, a Shanghai native and a classmate of Fujita, in 2003.

"Back then, Pudong was still largely undeveloped. I remember the vast empty spaces, with just a few new apartment buildings and the fledgling Century Park nearby," he said.

"It was hard to imagine it would grow into the vibrant district it is today," he added.

Witnessing Shanghai's transformation through lens of Japanese TCM doctor
Fujita Kosuke

The under-construction Lianyang community in Pudong in 2004

He started using a film camera to document his life in Shanghai in 1996, snapping pictures on the city's streets, which at the time, was an uncommon sight.

"I was afraid my camera might get stolen, so I was very discreet," he said. As digital cameras became more accessible, Fujita began to amass a collection of images that chronicle Shanghai's transformation over nearly three decades.

His photographs tell the story of a city in constant flux – from the early days of Lujiazui's skyscrapers rising against the skyline to the more recent developments in areas like Lingang.

"I've always been drawn to places that are just beginning to grow," he said. "There's something special about being in a place before it becomes fully developed, watching it evolve and mature."

Witnessing Shanghai's transformation through lens of Japanese TCM doctor
Fujita Kosuke

People wait at a station of the Metro Line 1 in 1996.

One of Fujita's most cherished memories is cycling along the newly developed greenways by the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek, areas that were once industrial wastelands.

"The greenways are a gift to the people of Shanghai. They've turned these old, forgotten spaces into beautiful public areas where everyone can enjoy the city's waterfront," he said.

In 2013, after obtaining permanent residency in China, Fujita became more determined to focus on studying TCM and promoting international academic exchanges.

Witnessing Shanghai's transformation through lens of Japanese TCM doctor
Fujita Kosuke

Fujita took this shuttle bus to Lingang for the first time in 2005.

In 2019, Fujita made another significant move to Lingang's Blue Bay, an area on the outskirts of Shanghai that is still very much in development. He described it as fate that he moved to Lingang in the same year the Lingang Special Area was launched.

"Lingang reminds me of Pudong in the early 2000s – there's so much potential here, but it's still in its infancy," Fujita noted.

"Living in an emerging area like Lingang is exciting. You get to be part of something new, to witness and contribute to the growth of a community," he explained.

Witnessing Shanghai's transformation through lens of Japanese TCM doctor
Fujita Kosuke

The Dishui Lake in Lingang in 2013

Witnessing Shanghai's transformation through lens of Japanese TCM doctor
Fujita Kosuke

The Dishui Lake in Lingang from the same angle in 2024

"For someone like me, who frequently travels internationally, the proximity to Pudong Airport is a huge advantage. I split my time between treating patients in Shanghai and researching at Osaka University."

He sees Lingang as a reflection of Shanghai's broader trajectory. He plans to move again to the core area of Lingang near the Dishui Lake by fall 2024.

To share his experiences and document Lingang's growth, Fujita has opened an account on Xiaohongshu, or Red, a popular Chinese social media platform.

He named his account "Lingangnese" and began posting photos and stories about the district's rapid development.

Witnessing Shanghai's transformation through lens of Japanese TCM doctor
Fujita Kosuke

A bird's-eye view on the Lingang Financial Bay in 2015

Witnessing Shanghai's transformation through lens of Japanese TCM doctor
Fujita Kosuke

A photo of the Dishui Lake taken by Fujita on a plane in 2024

Witnessing Shanghai's transformation through lens of Japanese TCM doctor
Fujita Kosuke

The Mobius garden in Lingang in 2024

His posts, which include everything from sunrises over Dishui Lake to the construction of new landmarks, have sparked discussions among locals and expatriates alike. "I want people to see the real, ongoing changes here," he said.

"Shanghai has changed so much, but it has always retained its energy, its vibrancy," he said.

"I'm proud to have been a part of its journey, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds – not just for the city, but for my own life within it."

Witnessing Shanghai's transformation through lens of Japanese TCM doctor
Fujita Kosuke

A double-decker bus with an advertisement of Japanese singer Aska's debut performance in Shanghai in 1997.

Witnessing Shanghai's transformation through lens of Japanese TCM doctor
Fujita Kosuke

A former public bus of Shanghai in 1997

Witnessing Shanghai's transformation through lens of Japanese TCM doctor
Fujita Kosuke

The bustling Qiujiang Road in Hongkou District when bicycles and motorcycles were common private transports to locals.

Witnessing Shanghai's transformation through lens of Japanese TCM doctor
Fujita Kosuke

The Huangpu River waterfront was still occupied by ports and factories in 2001.

Witnessing Shanghai's transformation through lens of Japanese TCM doctor
Fujita Kosuke

The riverside cycling path in Huangpu District in 2024

Witnessing Shanghai's transformation through lens of Japanese TCM doctor
Fujita Kosuke

A photo Fujita taken on Waibaidu Bridge in 1997

Witnessing Shanghai's transformation through lens of Japanese TCM doctor
Fujita Kosuke

The Nanjing Road E. and the Bund in 2003

Witnessing Shanghai's transformation through lens of Japanese TCM doctor
Fujita Kosuke

The former Longhua Airport at the Xuhui riverside in 2002, which has become part of the West Bund waterfront nowadays

Witnessing Shanghai's transformation through lens of Japanese TCM doctor
Fujita Kosuke

The newly unveiled Xintiandi in 2002

Witnessing Shanghai's transformation through lens of Japanese TCM doctor
Fujita Kosuke

The Nanpu Bridge in 2002

Witnessing Shanghai's transformation through lens of Japanese TCM doctor
Fujita Kosuke

The Xujiahui commercial hub in 2002

Witnessing Shanghai's transformation through lens of Japanese TCM doctor
Fujita Kosuke

The Lujiazui financial hub in 2003

Witnessing Shanghai's transformation through lens of Japanese TCM doctor
Fujita Kosuke

The Suzhou Creek waterfront in 2006

