Out of office: 'light manual work' trending among young people

More office workers seem to be questioning their career choices with some quitting to do something they love while others, still needing a full-time salary, develop a hobby.

Tour guide, barista, pet groomer … Many young people have found that "light manual labor" feels better than just sitting in an office and draining their brain every day. Some have decided to quit their jobs and take on something they truly love while others, still needing a full-time job to feed themselves, managed to develop an avocation. Joey, a programmer-turned-barista, said that she took just two minutes to decide to leave the industry she had been devoted to for years and become a barista in spite of the salary. Through enrolling in courses, seeking one-on-one instruction from barista friends, and working part-time, Joey eventually transitioned into a full-time barista. "When I was a programmer, it was as if there was always a path in front of me, and I just needed to follow it," she said. "And now I enjoy the freedom and relaxed pace of my new job, the opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations with strangers, and the thrill of planning events, all of which provide a strong positive feedback that I had never experienced before." After graduating from the School of Computer Science, Joey naturally embarked on a career as a programmer. For five years she worked from 10am to around 9pm and even overnight during peak times. She found the career was mentally intensive and required constant self-improvement. Always afraid of falling behind, she realized she didn't really enjoy the job.

Imaginechina

Last year, the company she worked for had a major personnel adjustment, and Joey had to choose between transferring positions and leaving with compensation. She chose to leave and make a brand new start. "I've always known that my skill set lies in craftsmanship rather than mental labor. Whenever I do handicrafts, I feel a sense of inner peace," she said. She excelled in various crafts during university, including sewing, making plaster figurines, handmade soap and candles. Her interest in coffee, sparked during her working years, fueled her aspiration to become a barista and one day own a café. The dream intensified with time, propelling her toward a new path when the opportunity arose. Joey attended a barista training in 2021. From the basics of coffee origins, bean selection, and customer service to hands-on lessons in latte art, the program laid the foundation for Joey's barista career. After resigning, she sought one-on-one training from a full-time barista friend. "I learned practical skills like cleaning, machine operation, customer service, and standardization for café operations," she said. After a month of intensive training, Joey landed her first part-time barista job at a café inside a bookstore, and more than half a year later, she went full-time at another café. According to BOSS Zhipin, a human resource platform in China, part-time baristas in China earn between 25 yuan (US$3.54) and 35 yuan per hour, while full-time baristas make around 6,000 to 8,000 yuan per month, which is less than half of Joey's previous earnings. "I expected the salary difference, but my five-year savings and severance package ensure financial stability for at least two years," Joey said. Joey's dream is to open her own café, but Shanghai's competitive coffee market poses challenges. According to the 2024 China Urban Coffee Development Report, with over 9,553 coffee shops last year, finding affordable space for a budget-friendly café catering to young professionals has proved difficult. Despite occasional anxiety, Joey has no regrets about her career switch. "Overall, I'm content with my life. Sometimes, I wonder if I'm too content or need to push myself more," she said. "But other times, I justify it with the heat of summer and decide to take it easy for now." Zaozao, another programmer in Shanghai, developed a "light labor job" as a weekend energetic team leader, leading 10 to 20 people hiking or jogging. Unlike Joey, she still held on to her full-time Python developer job. "During my two days as a team leader, I feel physically free and included," she said. "On weekdays, I yearn for the wind of the mountains and the dawn clouds, so during lunch break on Mondays I always go to the company gym for a climbing session, both to alleviate muscle soreness and regain strength in my legs." Zaozao said everything started a year ago when she joined a hiking group and its leader left a profound impression on her. "He was a responsible man who listened attentively to me and shared his life experiences. I wanted to be like him, offering help and being a listener to others. So, I signed up to be a team leader," she said.

Imaginechina

After enrollment, Zaozao underwent various training, including leading procedures, emergency response, first aid and outdoor skills. Each session lasted at least two hours, some requiring exams. Zaozao said the most challenging part of leading a new group is the ice-breaking session. Her secret is to remain calm, observe people's moods, and set up small prizes to encourage participation. She then identifies outgoing individuals to help break the ice on the bus, gradually livening up the atmosphere. "There are no difficult guests; it's all about how you lead," she said. Zaozao finds mentally demanding coding more exhausting than physically intensive hiking, "Work is incredibly tiring. I need this to balance it out." But it's not all rainbows and butterflies on the road. Unexpected situations happen all the time. She recalled that on her third trip as a team leader a group member began to cramp near the mountain top and couldn't walk. The original plan was to return to Shanghai at 4pm, but it was already past 5pm, with some team members having children waiting at home. The team decided that Zaozao and other female leaders would take guests back to Shanghai by bus, while male leaders stayed with the injured man, calling on villagers for help. Leading over 30 people back to Shanghai was daunting for inexperienced Zaozao. She had to manage the queue, count heads, ensure everyone was seated, and do an inventory check on the bus. Tensions ran high among the team, and Zaozao felt immense pressure. "On the bus, I kept an eye on the time and service stop durations. I made a long to-do list and a trip summary. When I shared it with the group, I got so nervous that I started crying. But everyone comforted and applauded me," she said. Such incidents are common on the road, and over a year she has become a proficient leader traveling with 40 groups, practically every weekend. Meanwhile, a year of consecutive hiking trips has improved her physical fitness. More importantly, she's gained friends. "Leading groups has introduced me to like-minded individuals who share similar interests and lifestyles. I can run with those who match my pace, chatting about our joys and sorrows on the way. I look forward to hanging out with them every weekend," she said. Looking ahead, Zaozao doesn't see her side hustle replacing her main job. Leading a group earns her around 200 yuan per trip, which she considers more of a hobby than a source of income. She prefers keeping her interests separate from her work. As for the future, she doesn't dwell too much on it. Having been in Shanghai for over a decade, her focus is on earning enough to cover her expenses. For pet groomer Luoluo it's a different story. After graduating from a prestigious university and becoming a visual designer at a leading company in Shenzhen, Luoluo quit her job to become an apprentice at a pet shop downstairs. After four months of washing dogs, traveling to various cities to learn skills, and moving from Shenzhen to Shanghai, Luoluo finally transitioned into her new career after a year and a half, earning a salary comparable to her previous job at the big company. Two years ago, Luoluo was still immersed in frustration and confusion in the high-rise office buildings. "During that time, I always felt like a screw, unable to unleash my creativity or demonstrate my unique value, whether in a large or small company," she said. "I considered I might as well learn a skill that can keep me from starving anywhere." By chance, she noticed a pet shop near her home, where cats and dogs came and went every day. On hearing that she had a background in art, the shop owner told her she could learn while working, even without prior experience. They immediately hit it off, and Luoluo joined the shop, despite her initial salary dropping from 15,000 yuan to almost nothing. "Trimming nails, cleaning ears, bathing, blow-drying, and shaving paw pads can take about 45 minutes for small dogs and an hour and a half for large ones," she said. However, becoming a competent pet groomer isn't easy. It usually takes four to five months before you can start learning to trim fur but Luoluo progressed much faster. "With over 20 years of drawing experience, I can instantly tell if the trimming proportions are right," she said. "Sometimes, I can even spot mistakes in my mentor's demonstrations, feeling like I'm 'diminishing the complexity of the task'."

