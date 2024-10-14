Shanghai depicted in music: odes to joy celebrating the rapture of the city

SHINE

How does one depict a city with music? Composer and pianist Luo Wei's answer comes in his most recent album entitled "Aria di Shanghai." Created along with the bel canto group Vocal Force, the "Aria of Shanghai" album combines both classical and pop music to convey the idea of experiencing the city through listening. Most of the pieces in the album are titled with landmarks of the city, such as "A Stroll on Huaihai Road," "Fenyang Road Vocalize" and "Garden Bridge Intermezzo." "It's like a diary in the form of music," said the Guangdong-born musician, who has been living in Shanghai for 17 years. "I wanted to turn streets in the city into songs and music."

Luo, 35, is known for his "piano essays," which resemble diaries in the form of piano pieces. He has also composed music for movies and games, including theme songs for the MSI Mid-Season World Championship of the game "League of Legends." Luo told Shanghai Daily that initially he had intended to title the works in the new album as journal entries – with names like "November 23rd, Shanghai, Overcast" – to unfold the emotions and stories of a specific day. Later, however, places instead of days started to become his inspiration. He was born into a musical family. His father is a choir conductor and once a vocal instructor at a music conservatory in the city of Guangzhou, and his mother is a violinist. Luo began learning the piano at age 5, and later attended the prestigious Shanghai Conservatory of Music.

SHINE

In his compositions, he initially adopted the perspective of an observer. One piece exemplifies his enchantment with the intersection of Fuxing W. and Huashan roads, where he frequently used to have coffee and observe people around him. "I might come up with ideas like 'The End of Fuxing Road W.' or 'The Long Huashan Road,' and then I'll start imagining the passers-by outside the window," he said. "I imagine what these people are doing. Have they just left school? Are they rushing to watch a play? Such imaginings inform my creations. As soon as I sit down at the piano in the recording studio, I start reminiscing about the ambience of that street." From Luo's personal perspective, the city's image is probably not quite the same as its commonplace promotion as stylish, fashionable, and exciting. To him, the core of Shanghai is always "classical." Luo still remembers what Wukang and Anfu roads were like a decade ago when he worked at the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center on Anfu Road. There was not much of today's nightlife back then; he enjoyed a different style of night there. "Back then, I often rode my bike around midnight in those areas, when the whole city felt quiet and serene," he said. "During those peaceful moments, there was a sense that I was the only person in the city. and it felt good." Luo introduces musical instrumentation beyond just the piano to capture the "classicism" of the city. The English horn was used in "Aria di Shanghai" to manifest a morning in Xuhui and Huangpu districts. "Shanghai's early mornings are somewhat cool and refreshing," he said. "To express that in sound, I wouldn't use something straining like an oboe; rather, it would be a sound that brings relaxation. So I spontaneously thought of the English horn." He added, "When composing about places like the Huangpu River, I instinctively use a lot of stringed instruments because I feel that they create a sense of flowing and winding."

SHINE