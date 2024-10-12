PE teacher's marathon effort helps keep children in the running

Bai Jian's mission is to change the fate of unfortunate children through long-distance running. He has been dedicated to his Dream House charitable project for almost 30 years.

"It would be the last kilometer!"

"You're currently running at a pace of 3:50 per kilometer. If you can speed up to 3:40 per kilometer, you could catch up with him!" 53-year-old Bai Jian, vice president and PE teacher at Huayu Middle School in Anshan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, shouted from a minivan to a student runner. He is also a "Good Dad" for over 200 students, mostly from families with problems. Bai was encouraging Zhou Chenliang, 13, a bespectacled and thin child who could outrun most boys aged 17 or 18.

Earlier this year, Zhou's parents in Shenyang City in Liaoning sent the boy to the Dream Home, a club operated by Bai. The club, housed in six two-story buildings, is a charitable summer training center that caters for about 120 children aged from 4 to 18. Of the total, 58 have been supported by Bai for many years, while the rest have been sent by their parents. In Zhou's case, his father, a restaurateur, had incurred huge debt, a condition aggravated by other domestic complications. Most of the children are sent here for similar difficulties, being born out of wedlock, have parents who are separated, are seriously ill, or who have run into huge debt. Bai started the enterprise 29 years ago, when he joined the school as a teacher. A 17-year-old boy named Pang Hao became recalcitrant after his parents were embroiled in rows over divorce proceedings. To stop Pang from dropping out, Bai invited him to join his track and field team, providing him with food and accommodation. This led to more children being brought to Bai's attention Many parents sent their children to Bai as they need not pay for the training, and the child might have the hope of being admitted to colleges on their athletics strength. Bai is fully aware that this might be the only way out for these children, but he knew he could only accommodate ten more at most. Bai has to juggle multiple roles as a coach and a father. He not only needs to tackle financial and educational issues, but also psychological issues facing some children. In the club, the only way for the children to earn respect is through stellar running results.

Take Zhang Xin, from Yancheng in Jiangsu Province, from a divorced family. His mother has polio and was diagnosed with cancer four years ago. The mother entrusted the boy to Bai after looking up the Dream Home on a WeChat account. They arrived at the club on July 14, the day before the training started, with a few pieces of clothing and elementary school textbooks, after a train journey of over ten hours. After the mother had undergone four chemotherapy sessions, she had to give up for lack of money. Zhang avoids any family topics in the company of other children. At night, when lights are switched off, the over a dozen boys in bed in one room would discuss the TV dramas or movies they have seen, the songs they have listened to, or share funny events at school. It seems to be fun for Zhang except that he might have to stay until he's an adult. Bai does not allow parental company, in consideration of those children without parents. During the summer holidays, some college student volunteers double as coaches, in terms of training and discipline. Before dinner, there was a commotion, as a coach was disciplining some children by telling them to remain in a squatting posture. Bai refrained from interfering, but reminded the volunteers later in the evening that the children, given their traumatic childhood, might not be fair objects for harsh discipline. Nor is Bai too eager to relate to new children. "They invariably experience a sense of distance or repulsion in the face of strangers in a strange environment," Bai said.

