Rebalancing the scales of justice to deal with those who commit minor crimes

In a moment of blind rage, Xie Rong slipped a bracelet from a gold store counter up her sleeve when the shop assistant wasn't looking.

The 68-year-old woman in the city of Nanjing later explained that she went into the shop intending to exchange a 29-gram bracelet she bought from the same store two years ago for a new one. She was told her bracelet weighed only 21 grams and she would have to pay an additional 1,000 yuan (US$140) to get a replacement. She felt cheated and angry.

Xie was arrested the next day when police identified her through surveillance camera footage. The stolen bracelet was retrieved still bearing its sales tags. She confessed to the theft.

The bracelet's value at 20,000 yuan meant that Xie faced a maximum prison sentence of three years, but Xuanwu District People's Procuratorate of Nanjing was reluctant to impose jail time.

For one thing, Xie was a respected doctor with a clean record. Before stealing the bracelet, she had been depressed for some time after her husband's bladder-cancer diagnosis. The court eventually sentenced Xie to 180 hours of community service.

At a recent criminal defense forum in Beijing, experts noted that the proportion of violent felonies in China has continued to decline over the years, while the proportion of less serious crimes and the rate of lenient sentencing have steadily increased.

"For the past two decades, the proportion of misdemeanor cases that resulted in imprisonment of three years or less has risen from about 50 percent to 83 percent," said Fan Chongyi, honorary president of China University of Political Science and Law. "We need to reclassify some of those cases and adopt different measures, case by case, instead of taking a one-size-fits-all approach."

This year, new "one-stop" misdemeanor management centers have been established around the country, including the Yangtze River Delta region, the city of Chongqing and Jilin Province.