Double happiness: saying 'I do' to unconventional wedding venues and menus

Many young couples are shunning the traditional trappings of weddings and choosing sites like fast-food outlets, movie theaters or bubble tea shops to tie the knot.

No fancy dining hall. No sumptuous banquet. No pretentious tower of champagne flutes and, of course, no traditional format. When Huang Liwen married her fiancé, they tied the knot in a movie theater and held the reception in a hotpot restaurant. Many Z-generation couples in China are saying no to traditional weddings and choosing to get married in unconventional settings. Huang, who hails from the Anhui Province capital of Hefei, shared her wedding on the lifestyle platform Xiaohongshu (Red), telling viewers she wanted something "different" right from the start. "Holding a common wedding is tiresome and expensive," she said. "I was wary about weddings since I became engaged." Her plan was easy to execute. Most movie theaters rent their halls out for special occasions; she needed only to bring her own decorations. For the reception at an outlet of HaiDiLao Hotpot franchise, she simply booked tables.

Ti Gong

Huang and her fiancé decided not to invite senior relatives to the wedding. Most of the attendees were their peers, so no one raised eyebrows about the venues or the absence of traditional customs. A conventional wedding in China usually spans a whole day. In the morning, the groom goes to the bride's home to pick her up and convey her to his home to meet his parents. And then the couple go to the wedding venue – usually a big hotel or a fancy restaurant in cities and perhaps just the groom's home in villages. Although couples register their marriage in civil offices, often long before the official wedding day, a nuptials ceremony is held on the day before the reception banquet. Custom then requires the couple to perform such essentials as serving tea to their parents, playing games with bridesmaids and groomsmen, and visiting every table to propose toasts during the banquet. This prescribed script is certainly a bottomless pit for money. According to a report by the China Wedding Expo, the largest wedding bazaar in the country, a wedding in 2023 – including banquet, wedding planning, decorations, vehicles, dresses and other expenses – cost between 200,000 yuan (US$28,000) and 300,000 yuan in large metropolises, and 120,000 yuan to 170,000 yuan in smaller cities. By comparison, Huang's wedding was frugal. "The movie theater hall, which we booked for seven hours, cost 5,000 yuan, and about 50 guests dined at the hotpot restaurant for around 7,500," she said. "That was a perfect deal for me." If hotpot restaurants rate as a wedding "banquet" site, then what about burger joints? Wedding planner Li Simeng organized nuptials at a McDonald's franchise in the Hubei Province capital of Wuhan. "It was a wedding for a friend of mine," she said. "We booked the whole outlet for the event and decorated it to complement McDonald's style."

Ti Gong