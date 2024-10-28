West Bund Nature Art Park: a model for child-friendly spaces

Vibrant urban oasis, drawing families and children alike, part of the ongoing efforts in Shanghai's initiative to enhance urban green space under the "People's City" concept.

Yang Jian / SHINE

The West Bund Nature Art Park near the city's Outer Ring Road has quickly become a favorite with families. On a workday morning, children laughed and played on creatively designed playgrounds, while grandparents chatted on benches surrounded by lush greenery. The vibrant colors of the park, bright swings, whimsical sculptures, and the gentle flow of nearby water, created a picturesque setting that felt almost magical. "I live nearby and feel proud to call this place home," said Shao Huiying, a retiree who frequents the park with her grandchildren. "It's wonderful to see so many people enjoying the park, especially families. It feels like a real community hub," she said. The park spans about 300,000 square meters, equivalent to 40 football pitches, along scenic Suzhou Creek. It was renovated from a former greenbelt and smaller park in Huajing Town in Xuhui District. Since its opening in April last year, the park has attracted a large number of visitors, with daily attendance surpassing 30,000 on holidays.

Yang Jian / SHINE

It is part of the effort in Shanghai's initiative to enhance urban green space under the "People's City" concept, which seeks to create accessible, inclusive, and vibrant urban environments that reflect the needs and aspirations of residents. He Wenyu, director of the Shanghai Public Green Space Construction Center, explained the broader implications of such parks. "A park is like a mirror reflecting our attitudes toward the environment. The evolution of these spaces symbolizes our changing relationship with nature," He said. Shanghai had built 32 parks along the Outer Ring Road by the end of 2023, creating a green belt around the city. He said the park's creation is not just about aesthetics. It also emphasizes community involvement, particularly from children. During the planning phase of the West Bund park in 2022, local juveniles were invited to participate in design discussions. "Children should have a significant voice when it comes to park design," said Lu Hui, Party secretary of the Youth League Committee in Huajing Town. "We launched the 'Child's Voice' initiative, gathering suggestions from over 40 young community members. Their input was invaluable," Lu said.

Ti Gong

These young participants engaged in surveys, site visits, and discussions to provide insights into their ideal park features. They suggested innovative play structures, educational installations, and environmentally friendly elements. All of them were integrated into the final design. Sixth grader Zhang Zhizhen suggested a slide. He said it filled a gap as there were none nearby before. The sense of ownership these children feel is palpable. They see their ideas come to life as they play in the park, Lu said. Walking deeper into the park, visitors will encounter the "Silkworm Paradise," a play area where children could slide down colorful worm-shaped structures and climb nets designed to resemble trees. The "Centipede Loungers" provided unique seating options that delighted younger visitors. "The swings are safe and designed for different age groups," said Wang, a mother with her 2-year-old daughter. "It makes outings so much easier. My daughter loves coming here." There were also several families enjoying picnics on the grassy lawns, with some parents encouraging their children to explore nature.

Ti Gong

"This place has brought neighbors closer as a family," said Zhang Wei, a father of two. "We often come here to unwind after a busy week. It's refreshing to have such a beautiful space so close to home." The park emphasizes educational experiences, particularly through its "Hedge Classroom." The innovative space hosts regular interactive learning sessions about local flora and fauna, allowing children to engage with nature in a meaningful way. Yuan Wangyao, another local father, praised the engaging lessons that help children understand plant growth and encourages their love of nature. "My kids learn while having fun, and I love that they're developing a connection to the environment," said Yuan. Shanghai's urban landscape has undergone significant transformation in recent years. The "People's City" initiative aims to create inclusive and accessible parks, with plans to increase the number of urban parks from 14 to 50 by the end of 2025. The expansion will include developing 105 kilometers of extensive green pathways, mainly along the Huangpu River and the creek, as well as improving public access to nature. Along the river and the creek these days, families can enjoy the wide pathways lined with trees, cyclists can glide along designated routes, and joggers can make use of expansive green spaces.