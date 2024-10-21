Student from Dubai seizes educational opportunities in Shanghai with relish
When Mohammed Faisal Al Shehhi turned up for our interview on the last day of the National Day holiday, our conversation began in English but then shifted briefly to Mandarin, which the Dubai native speaks impeccably.
Now studying mechanical engineering at the University of Michigan-Shanghai Jiao Tong University in Shanghai, he is, in a sense, the fusion of two cultures.
His mother was raised in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and taught him Chinese, though Mandarin, he is pleased to note, has become increasingly common in school curricula in his native United Arab Emirates (UAE).
It is thanks to his mother that he finds himself studying in Shanghai.
"I applied to a number of universities, ranging from the UK to Australia," he said. "China was not on my priority list until my mom suggested I give it a serious look.
After investigating several universities in China, he found that the University of Michigan-Shanghai Jiao Tong University Joint Institute (UM-SJTU JI) afforded opportunities that suited his ambitions. He applied and then started his studies here in September 2023.
Jiao Tong University is "one of the most esteemed universities in China," he said. "It focuses heavily on students, not just in term of the learning experience, but also with strong extracurricular activities. The core values of this university are qualities I really admire."
Shehhi said he is impressed by students here, whom he finds to be determined, highly disciplined and diligent.
"They are hard-working," he said. "It's truly very inspiring for me to see them working day in and day out. They have goals that they are determined to achieve and take advantage of all the opportunities offered them. The Chinese education system is really driven toward student success."
Our conversation, just after Shehhi returned from a holiday trip back home, takes place in the university's Longbin Building. It is a spacious structure, with a terraced atrium and comfortable couches and desks. Students are afforded plenty of space for study, eating or even a nap.
Shehhi said he has come to love Shanghai, calling it "one of the most beautiful cities I've visited. What I love about the city is that you can experience all four seasons, unlike from the UAE where we have very hot summers but pleasant winters."
He added, "When I was younger, I would go to Inner Mongolia to visit my grandparents every summer, and even in that season, it was so pleasantly cool."
Shehhi noted parallels between Shanghai and Dubai. For instance, both are financial centers.
Shehhi said Shanghai has such a wide variety of cuisines that foreign students have no reason to pine for home cooking.
"Everything you want to eat can be found in Shanghai, whether it's Arab cuisine or Indian cuisine," he said.
The distance between his campus in Minhang District to downtown has been no barrier, with a station on Metro Line 15 just outside his university and the availability of shared bikes.
"I can go anywhere in Shanghai with ease because the farthest places are usually just an hour or two trips," he said. "Everything is so accessible. This is a very international, people-friendly city."
Shehhi's typical day revolves around three activities.
"The first is a workout in the gym. I also love wrestling, which I took up during military service in the UAE," he said. "The second thing is study. Usually, I spend three to four hours a day in libraries or in my dorm studying. And the third thing is good meals."
This routine is broken occasionally by special events, such as a recent forum in Shenzhen marking the 40th anniversary of China-UAE diplomatic ties.
He hosted a session there on cultural aspects of his native land, aimed at dispelling the popular misconception that the UAE is just about money and Lamborghinis.
After he receives his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, Shehhi said he hopes to play some role back in the UAE promoting a "fruitful relationship" between both counties – "a relationship that will deepen mutual understanding and allow us both to learn and grow together."