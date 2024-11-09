Old business sites attract Gen Z with 'otaku' culture

Shanghai college student Tina Chen never thought that one day her favorite weekend getaway would be to Nanjing Road E, because "it is for tourists".

But now Chen and her friends often visit there – mainly to roam around stores that sell their favorite animation-related products, or what they call "goods" in the fandom.

"Nanjing Road E. is now entirely different from my past memories," she said. "There are so many 'goods shops' in various department stores, and you can find things you love whether you're a fan of Japanese or domestic manga, animation or games."

The road is one example of old commercial zones and industrial plants in Shanghai that have been transformed into homes for new businesses.

Take the Shanghai No.1 Department Store under Bailian Group for example. The 90-year-old mall was once an icon of the road, and it was an all-around place that was not very much different from its other counterparts on the street. But now it has several floors completely dedicated to "otaku" culture, such as animation, manga, video games and cosplay.

"Earlier last year after the lockdown was lifted, we realized that we needed to do something to attract more young people," said Zhao Weigang, general manager of the department store.

"Firstly, we introduced an immersive theater, and this year we found that people aged 18 to 25 are really into subcultures such as animation and cosplay, so we decided to set aside three floors for such stores. And now during the summer holiday and other holidays, we have, on average, 100,000 visits per day."

Chen said that the stores often hold events that cater to fans, and it has become one of her most ideal venues to enjoy the weekend.

"It has also a Sanrio-themed café, whose atmosphere is really soothing and kawaii," she said.