UAE is the surprise package at CIIE's low-altitude economy zone
The United Arab Emirates may come as a surprise visitor to the 7th China International Import Expo's new low-altitude economy zone, thanks to agreements with electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft makers.
Dubai-based Autocraft and Tcab Tech, another eVTOL company with offices in Shanghai and Singapore, inked a strategic collaboration agreement to investigate the economic possibilities of their products in the United Arab Emirates.
An eVTOL aircraft developer based in Shanghai, AutoFlight, was the most recent Chinese high-tech company to make headlines in the United Arab Emirates earlier this year. The first international flight of China's eVTOL above tonnage took place at Emirates Falcons Aviation Airport, where it flew for 41 minutes with a 123-kilometer range.
The UAE is the Arab world's biggest export market and China's second-largest trading partner. With US$95 billion in bilateral commerce in 2023, it is also China's fourth-largest importer of crude oil.
However, despite the widespread belief that China and the UAE have strong ties in the oil industry, the two nations have also explored a variety of other industries, particularly in terms of high-tech collaborations.
Nearly US$20 billion deals were reached between the UAE and Zhejiang Province last year, while another significant US$20 billion was reached with Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu, Anhui and Fujian. Many of these deals are in cutting-edge technologies.
"For the UAE, China has always been an important strategic market. The UAE is a key entry point for many Chinese businesses and their goods to reach the markets of the Middle East, Africa, and Europe because of its strategic location at the intersection of Europe, Asia, and Africa," UAE consul general in Shanghai Muhannad Alnaqbi told Shanghai Daily.
The two countries are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their bilateral relations this year, and the possibilities of exploring ties further have only grown stronger.
"The UAE is a microcosm of the increasingly vibrant economic and trade exchanges between China and Middle Eastern countries. As a pioneer in industry, trade and advanced technology, China plays an important role in the global economy. The economic relationship between the two countries continues to evolve."
The diplomat has personally observed the changing trend since taking up the position in Shanghai in 2021.
"Shanghai-based companies are at the forefront of the world in many key areas such as robotics, smart manufacturing, health care, and electric vehicles," said Alnaqbi.
"The UAE is achieving long-term sustainable prosperity by investing in future industries and developing an entrepreneurial ecosystem. The UAE and Shanghai share a common vision."
The envoy worked at the UAE embassy in Rome before his post in Shanghai and found the latter closer to his hometown, Dubai. Shanghai and Dubai became sister cities in 2000.
"Dubai is the economic, trade, financial and shipping center of the Middle East, and Shanghai is an international economic, trade, financial, shipping and science and technology innovation center," he explained.
"Both cities have hosted World Expo. Both want to win the future through openness. Both the Dubai Jebel Ali Free Zone and the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, established over a decade ago, rank among the best in the world. Jebel Ali is the gateway to the Middle East, and Yangshan Port in Lingang New Area is a world-class shipping hub."
The UAE envoy was particularly excited to witness the Abu Dhabi AJP Jiu-Jitsu Pro Tournament (AJP), hosted by Shanghai in September, while an increasing number of Chinese companies set up branches in the UAE.
China is the third-largest source of foreign direct investment in the UAE. Bilateral investment between the two countries has increased in recent years, reaching a record US$15 billion in 2022.
Chinese firms are working on a number of significant projects in the United Arab Emirates through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative. These projects include the Etihad Railway, Khalifa Port, and the largest and most sophisticated solar power plant in the world.
"Over the past two decades, the UAE and China have engaged in mutually beneficial cooperation. China has maintained its position as UAE's largest partner for consecutive years, and the UAE people have realized China's sincerity in strengthening bilateral cooperation through a large number of development achievements," he concluded.
"At present, the world's international situation is turbulent, regional conflicts persist, major countries' relations are evolving, and the concept of the era of peace and development faces significant challenges. Therefore, the UAE-China comprehensive strategic partnership is of great value for comprehensive cooperation, common development, and future direction."