UAE is the surprise package at CIIE's low-altitude economy zone

The United Arab Emirates may come as a surprise visitor to the 7th China International Import Expo's new low-altitude economy zone, thanks to agreements with electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft makers.

Dubai-based Autocraft and Tcab Tech, another eVTOL company with offices in Shanghai and Singapore, inked a strategic collaboration agreement to investigate the economic possibilities of their products in the United Arab Emirates.

An eVTOL aircraft developer based in Shanghai, AutoFlight, was the most recent Chinese high-tech company to make headlines in the United Arab Emirates earlier this year. The first international flight of China's eVTOL above tonnage took place at Emirates Falcons Aviation Airport, where it flew for 41 minutes with a 123-kilometer range.

The UAE is the Arab world's biggest export market and China's second-largest trading partner. With US$95 billion in bilateral commerce in 2023, it is also China's fourth-largest importer of crude oil.

However, despite the widespread belief that China and the UAE have strong ties in the oil industry, the two nations have also explored a variety of other industries, particularly in terms of high-tech collaborations.

Nearly US$20 billion deals were reached between the UAE and Zhejiang Province last year, while another significant US$20 billion was reached with Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu, Anhui and Fujian. Many of these deals are in cutting-edge technologies.

"For the UAE, China has always been an important strategic market. The UAE is a key entry point for many Chinese businesses and their goods to reach the markets of the Middle East, Africa, and Europe because of its strategic location at the intersection of Europe, Asia, and Africa," UAE consul general in Shanghai Muhannad Alnaqbi told Shanghai Daily.

The two countries are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their bilateral relations this year, and the possibilities of exploring ties further have only grown stronger.

"The UAE is a microcosm of the increasingly vibrant economic and trade exchanges between China and Middle Eastern countries. As a pioneer in industry, trade and advanced technology, China plays an important role in the global economy. The economic relationship between the two countries continues to evolve."

The diplomat has personally observed the changing trend since taking up the position in Shanghai in 2021.