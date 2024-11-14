The comeback queen: Internet celebrity's fame endures beyond China shores

Li Ziqi is not only an Internet sensation in China. Videos about rural simplicity and the heritage of Chinese craftsmanship have a devoted following abroad.

Global fans of Chinese vlogger Li Ziqi have been pouring out "welcome back" sentiments after she made a stunning return to social media after a three-year absence following a legal dispute with her business partners. On Tuesday, Li uploaded two new videos containing her signature blend of the scenic, traditional Chinese countryside and the rich heritage of artistic craftsmanship. "In a world full of noise, Li Ziqi's videos are like a breath of fresh air," commented a viewer from the UK. "I feel so calm after watching her craft such beautiful things from the earth." Another viewer from the United States said, "Your content reminds me of the beauty in simplicity. It's so refreshing to see something so pure and untainted by the chaos of today's world." One of the new videos focused on the making of Chinese lacquerware, a traditional heritage art. Within just five hours of its release, the video surpassed 100 million views on the Weibo platform. "I send this blessing to everyone watching the video," Li said. "I miss you all." Her three-year absence as queen of Chinese vloggers hasn't diminished her fan base. Li now has nearly 113 million followers across various platforms. Her new videos led to a single-day increase of over 900,000 followers on Weibo alone.

Li, 34, was born in Mianyang in the southwestern province of Sichuan. Raised by her grandmother, who couldn't afford her schooling, she left school at age 14 and migrated to work at odd jobs in a city. In 2012, she moved back to her hometown to take care of her then ailing grandmother, and began uploading short videos about her daily life. She gained fame in 2016 with a video on making Lanzhou beef noodles. In 2017 she uploaded her first video on YouTube, showing how to make a dress out of grape skins. Her fame skyrocketed. In 2021, she received the Guinness World Record for "The most subscribers for a Chinese language channel on YouTube." Her visually captivating, non-verbal content transcended language barriers and spread her popularity overseas. The last video, released in July 2021, was about cooking with traditional "well salt." Then she suddenly stopped uploading new content. The hiatus was tied to a protracted legal dispute with Weinian, the company she partnered with in 2016 to manage the commercial side of her rapidly growing online presence. In 2018, she launched a food brand under her own name and sold prepackaged food through e-commerce. However, by 2021, tensions rose between the two parties over issues of control and financial interests. Li made headlines by accusing the company of exploiting her and her brand, even as her videos continued to rake in millions of views and revenue. After a lengthy legal process, the two parties reached an agreement, and Li regained full control over her brand and intellectual property. Li then chose to step back from the spotlight, leaving her fans to wonder whether they would ever see her again. Li said she spent the three years visiting more than 100 masters of cultural heritage across China. "I feel reinvigorated and have a clearer direction for moving forward," Li told Xinhua News Agency on Wednesday.

On YouTube, Li's overseas fans were quick to welcome her back. "Seeing how you still take such care of your grandmother inspires me to do more and to believe that we can all create this kind of peace," said a 59-year-old viewer from Texas. "Thank you coming back so we can see a different way to live and maybe employ some of it in our own lives." A viewer from India wrote, "I used to watch your vlogs with my father. He is gone now, but I bet he would have been very happy to watch your video today." For foreign audiences, her videos offer a rare glimpse into the artistry and deep Chinese cultural roots that are often underrepresented in the mainstream media. Through her lens, they are introduced to skills like silk-making, embroidery and herbal medicine – all set against the backdrop of the scenic Chinese countryside. Raz Galor, an Israeli content creator, explained that the appeal of Li arises from the contrast her content provides from other, more modern depictions of China. "Li Ziqi's world is completely different from the world of many of her audience," Galor said. "It's about a lifestyle that is not tied to technology or high-speed trains, but one that focuses on a slower, more personal touch." The intricate, slow-pace of the world and work she showcases – from weaving silk to brewing traditional tea – also provides a stark contrast to the fast-paced world of viral challenges and flashy trends.

"Li has reignited people's thoughts, memories and nostalgia about rural life, creating significant resonance," said Zhang Yi, chief executive of iiMedia Research. Her videos often focus on the process of doing things by hand, whether making pottery wood, growing her own vegetables or preserving the art of woodblock printing. Her approach contrasts sharply with the content creation strategies of modern online influencers, who tend to focus on whatever is trendy to maintain engagement. "The craftsmanship she presents is not just an aesthetic choice but a philosophy that beauty and meaning come from patience, precision and respect for tradition," Zhang said. "Her videos, showcasing self-sufficiency and craftsmanship, have healed and inspired many." So loyal is her fan base that even during her three-year absence, her YouTube channel continued to accumulate followers. She gained 500,000 new subscribers despite not posting new content. Li has also become a favorite among children, many of whom live in sprawling cities and have no experience of rural life. For many, it is a break from the grind of academic pressure, according to Huang Yi, mother of a 6-year-old boy in Shanghai. "I encourage my children to watch her videos for the educational content, such as learning the importance of family, like Li's deep bond with her grandmother," Huang said.

Li returns to a digital market that has become more competitive, with higher viewer standards and a plethora of choices compared with three years ago, said iiMedia Research's Zhang. The once niche space of rural and cultural online content has become more commercialized, putting some pressure on Li to stay ahead of the crowd. During Li's absence, a number of similar influencers appeared and garnered tens of millions of followers. They focused on heritage skills, some nearly extinct, and used a similar slow vlog pace. Shan Bai, for instance, a rural influencer focusing on heritage skills, has had over 14 million followers on Douyin, or the Chinese equivalent of TikTok. Li said the "competition" doesn't bother her because they, too, help revitalize interest in culture heritage. "With more artisans and social media joining in, these skills are being seen, thanks to society's collective effort, not just mine," Li told Xinhua. "My work has become a direction, and I hope more people follow it, keeping it young and relevant." Li said her future plans include topics such as protecting artisans' intellectual property and addressing issues like the age gap and distance from the Internet. "I just want to continue doing what I love," Li said. "If it's recognized and I can make a living, that would give me great happiness. I now have higher goals and a firm belief that the path I've chosen is correct and meaningful."