Losing weight is such a slog. Will Wegovy be a silver bullet for China?

China approved use of Ozempic as a prescription drug only for treatment of type 2 diabetes, but that didn't stop people from seeking to access the drug outside official channels for weight loss.

Ozempic injections of the "semaglutide" drug, available by prescription in China since 2021, have provoked much discussion over its potential abuse by people looking for an "quick fix" to eliminate unwanted blubber.

It's good news for a country where the 2023 China Obesity Conference estimated that half of people in the country are overweight or obese. It's also good news for people seeking a silver bullet for weight control.

Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk announced last weekend that Wegovy, the weight-loss version of the company's high-profile, diabetes-control drug Ozempic, will soon officially hit the Chinese market.

That zeal was fanned by a post from Tesla tycoon Elon Musk on his X (Twitter) account. One of Musk's followers praised his new "awesome, fit, ripped and healthy" look, and he replied that his secret was Wegovy. The post soon became viral around the world, and China was no exception.

The most effective component in the drug is semaglutide, a glucagon-like peptide-1, or GLP-1, that regulates blood sugar, appetite and digestion. Normally it is produced by the small intestine, and its secretion increases after eating.

Wegovy has demonstrated an average weight loss of roughly 17 percent. The drug remains in the system for five to seven weeks after the last dose. Ozempic is believed to have a similar effect on obesity.

Gloria Zhang, a white-collar worker in Shanghai, said that after she learned about the effect of the injections, she wanted to try the drug immediately. Yet she found that Wegovy was too expensive to buy from overseas, so she turned to Ozempic as a second choice.

"Many people online said they were using it and seemed fine," she said.

Zhang said she bought Ozempic online without any difficulty.

After one injection, Zhang said she didn't suffer any apparent side effects, so she continued the injections.

The result? She lost about 1.5 kilos a month, but that wasn't good enough for her.

"I did feel that my appetite was less than before, and the constant cravings for late night snacks were gone," she said. "But I didn't lose weight as fast as I expected, given the price."

Indeed, Ozempic doesn't come cheap. A box of three injections on Alibaba's Ali Health Pharmacy online site costs 880 yuan (US$121). Buyers need only to tick a box saying they have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. No prescription from a doctor is required.

The box comes with instructions to administer one injection a week.

However, the comments section of the online product indicates that most buyers don't have diabetes and are buying the drug to lose weight.

"This is the third time I have bought it," commented one purchaser. "I was recently eating a bit too much, and my weight was rising again. I am hoping it will help me control my appetite."

Some netizens mentioned side effects.

"I used two injections and lost about 4 kilos in two months, yet I felt tired and sleepy almost every day," said one buyer.

Ozempic has at least 20 known side effects, including fatigue, headache, digestive system problems, kidney disease and even thyroid cancer.

Two domestic pharmaceutical companies in China – Hangzhou Jiuyuan Gene Engineering and Livzon Pharmaceutical Group – are poised to introduce Ozempic generic drugs, and almost 10 others are in the final stages of clinical trials.

However, the Fujian Province Consumers' Counsil issued a warning last week that it's dangerous to use Ozempic to control weight and said even Wegovy is not a drug for everyone.

"First, it requires use under a doctor's guidance and is suitable only for patients with a body mass index greater than 27, with at least one obesity-related complication, or for patients with simple obesity with an index greater than 30," said Sui Jian, director of the weight loss center at Fujian Provincial People's Hospital. "Otherwise, it may not be effective."