The eastern end of Nanjing Road is set for a dramatic transformation

A two-decade makeover of the historical avenue will blend heritage of the past with visions of a dynamic future, aiming to attract both locals and global visitors.

Wenhui Daily

Nanjing Road E. is poised for a major overhaul in the next 15-20 years, aimed at creating a world-class avenue linked with the avenue's now famous west end. The Huangpu District government said the transformation will meld history with modern development – an avenue of where culture, shopping, entertainment and global influence meet. "I've been coming here since I was a child," said Anne Marie Dupont, a tourist from France. "Hearing about these changes makes me want to visit again and again." Nanjing Road, established in 1845, became a pedestrian zone in 1999. In 2020, an extension linked the road directly to the Bund, connecting it to Shanghai's famed waterfront. The eastern end, known as the "traffic king" of Shanghai, attracts around 200 million visitors annually. But some Huangpu officials said many visitors come for sightseeing but leave without making major purchases. The aim is to make the avenue more profitable. The transformation will be based on three principles: diversity and integration, cultural leadership and universal appeal. The first, "diversity and integration," will add new residential and retail spaces. The plan is to fill underused areas and strengthen connections expand activity.

Wenhui Daily

The second principle, "cultural leadership," seeks to preserve Shanghai's identity by upgrading existing historical buildings. Modern functions highlighting the heritage of the city will be embedded in the buildings. The transformation has already begun. The Hualian Department Store was recently converted into Bailian ZX, a popular venue for anime and gaming fans. Other businesses, like the Shanghai First Department Store and New World Daimaru, have been redesigned to target specific markets, such as beauty products and high-end fashion. However, older centers like the Wing On Department Store and the Fashion Store await significant updates. Bailian Group, which owns both building, plans to transform Wing On Department Store into a luxury hotel and cultural center. The Fashion Store will be refitted as an outlet for Eastern and Western clothing. The third principle, "universal appeal," will target a broad demographic, particularly younger consumers. Recent data shows that shoppers aged 25 to 34 now comprise about 40 percent of foot traffic in the area. New public spaces along the pedestrian avenue will host events like art exhibits and live performances. Huangpu's "Show Life" art performance initiative has already drawn younger crowds to nearby venues like the Asian Building and Shanghai Great World. After performances, visitors often linger in the streets, adding to the area's energy. Additionally, trendy bars and restaurants have popped up on side streets, particularly along Fuzhou Road, offering a casual setting for young people to relax.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

To manage the growth, the road will be divided into four zones, each with its own identity. The western end, near People's Square, will be known as the "Heart of Shanghai." This area will include cultural venues, business centers and hotels. The "Timeless Classics" zone will highlight Shanghai's iconic department stores. The "Trendy Hub" will be a center for fashion and entertainment, with events and brand showcases at Century Square. The "International Diversity" zone near the Bund will focus on luxury shopping and cultural activities for global visitors. To connect these zones, planners will create interactive spaces and pop-up stores. For example, displays will link the "Heart of Shanghai" to the "Timeless Classics" zone, combining history with modern elements. Public spaces will host events that reflect both traditional Shanghai and contemporary trends. Century Square will become a gathering place for exhibits and events showcasing the city's past and future.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE