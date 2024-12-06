Hobby revival: when a stamp becomes more than just something to lick

Digital communication may have reduced use of stamps, but veteran stamp collectors and some younger enthusiasts are keeping an old hobby alive.

Yang Jian / SHINE

Stamp collecting, once all the rage among older generations, is seeing somewhat of a quiet revival in China among younger enthusiasts. Digital communication may have curtailed regular mail and the need for stamps, but young collectors are using the same technology to share their stamp collections and connect with like-minded aficionados. The topic of stamp collection has garnered significant attention online, attracting over 100,000 views and comments on the social platform Red. Philatelists in their 20s are challenging the stereotype that stamp collecting is only for older generations. "Who said there are no young philatelists?" one commenter wrote on Red, sparking a lively exchange of views. "The historical and artistic value of these stamps is unparalleled," another enthusiast noted. "It's exciting to see so many young people rediscovering this traditional pastime." Indeed, the number of philatelists in China is on the rise. As of last month, there were 1.7 million stamp collectors, according to the China Philatelic Association. That was up about 8.5 percent from a year earlier. He Leyu, 23, a senior majoring in Japanese at Donghua University, typifies the enthusiasm of the younger generation. While on a study-exchange program in Japan, he became intrigued by the intricate designs and cultural symbols of local stamps. "Every place had its own unique stamps and postmarks," he said. "That's what sparked my interest." After returning to China, He started exploring his homeland's rich philatelic history, collecting commemorative stamps that capture landmarks and events. He said he spends weekends pursuing new stamp releases, sometimes waiting in early morning lines at post offices to secure limited-edition issues. "It's not just about the stamps," he told Shanghai Daily. "Each one tells a story. It's a small piece of history, whether it's about an event, a place or even the design itself."

Yang Jian / SHINE

To attract younger collectors, postal services have introduced novelties, such as blind boxes of stamps and four-square stamp booklets. For He, the hobby's appeal goes beyond acquisition; it's a means of interacting with other like-minded people. Sending postcards with unique stamps and postmarks has rekindled friendships and built new ones, he said. Many of those interactions have been with retirees who have been collecting stamps for decades. They are a link to the era when stamp collecting was in its heyday. Other young collectors, like first-year students Guan Tiandong and Hao Jiayan from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, pick up the hobby from their elders. "Our parents collected stamps, so we grew up with the hobby," Guan said. "Now, with our busy studies, we don't have time to systematically collect, but we do buy stamps that interest us, like Olympic Games stamps." The two friends often visit the Shanghai Postal Museum in Hongkou District together, exploring its rich collection and adding to their own. Shanghai recently hosted the China 2024 Asian International Stamp Exhibition at the Shanghai Exhibition Center. The event brought together philatelists from around the world to celebrate the artistry, history and cultural significance of stamps.

Imaginechina

Stamp collecting flourished globally in the 20th century. Many trace its origin to the world's first postage stamp, the Penny Black, issued in 1840. That year, a London law firm sent a postmarked letter to Scotland using 10 of the newly issued stamps. At an auction in Zurich in 1992, the envelope sold for the 690,000 Swiss francs (US$785,168 in today's money). Although some philatelists are in the stamp trade for serious profit, most collectors pursue the hobby simply for pleasure. Anthony Grainger, a retired UK stamp dealer, told the BBC, "You collect stamps because they're beautiful and tell a story. Their value is secondary to their history and art." In the US and UK, abundant stamp supplies keep the hobby affordable and accessible. While rare editions command high prices, stamps of lesser pedigree are easy to collect. However, in China, some aspects of philately are tied to speculation. Since the 1990s, limited releases and controlled supplies have created more demand than supply, framing stamps as investment assets. For example, the Monkey Stamp issued by China to commemorate the Year of the Monkey in 1980 became highly sought after a printing error led to a recall of the stamp. With only a limited number of them circulated, it became a prized collector's item worth tens of thousands of dollars today.

Imaginechina

Dong Jiangbo, a writer and experienced philatelist, attributed the decline of stamp collecting in China to social changes, market trends and declining postal use. By 2010, stamps had nearly disappeared from regular use. The rise of express delivery services further marginalized the postal system. Courier firms offer faster alternatives, making traditional mail less relevant, said Dong. Another key factor is the declining quality and appeal of modern stamps, he added. Many collectors criticize designs issued after 2009 for being uninspired and lacking artistic value. "Senior collectors often compare them unfavorably to the stamps of earlier decades, which featured intricate designs and meaningful themes," said Dong. At places like Shanghai's Lugong Stamp and Collectibles Market, philatelists of all ages gather to trade stamps, check out what's available and share their passion. Founded in 1983, the market has become a hub for China's philatelic community, even though attendance has waned. Zhang Wei, 72, a retired history teacher, said he started collecting stamps as a child and never stopped. "Back then, stamps were a way to connect with the world," Zhang recalled. "Each stamp told a different story." Zhang said he still visits the Lugong market almost every day, meeting with other aficionados and browsing new releases. "It's not just for buying stamps; it's about the community," he said. "Stamp collecting may never return to its heyday, but it will never disappear. There will always be a few of us who appreciate the beauty of stamps."