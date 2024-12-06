Xujiahui reinventing itself to attract global shoppers

The popular commercial hub has been transformed from a small commercial area into one of the city's most prominent retail and business hubs while blending past and present.

When Emma Hart, a Canadian tourist visiting Shanghai, stepped out of Xujiahui Metro Station, she was struck by the area's dynamic mix of old and new. The towering Grand Gateway 66 reflected the area's status as a modern shopping hub, but it was the historic St Ignatius Cathedral, or Xujiahui Cathedral, that caught her eye. "It's amazing how this grand Gothic structure is nestled amidst the urban rush," Hart said. For her, Xujiahui represented Shanghai's story, a city embracing rapid change while preserving its cultural roots. The Xujiahui business district is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, marking three decades of development that have transformed it from a small commercial area into one of the city's most prominent retail and business hubs. Xujiahui, meaning "Xu family's junction," dates back to the 16th century, when the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) scholar Xu Guangqi and his decedents settled there.

Over the centuries, the area evolved, with French Jesuits building schools, churches and observatories, giving Xujiahui its distinctive cultural heritage. The modern transformation began in earnest in the 1990s. Urban planners envisioned Xujiahui as a subcenter of Shanghai, and the construction of Metro Line 1 in 1993 played a key role in its development. The district transitioned from an industrial zone to a retail and cultural hub. Today, Xujiahui is home to numerous shopping malls, office buildings and high-end retail stores. It has become a central business area with a daily foot traffic of around 400,000 people. Major shopping malls Grand Gateway, Metro City and One ITC offer everything from luxury goods to electronics. These modern attractions coexist with historic sites such as the Tousewe Museum and the cathedral, showcasing the district's ability to integrate past and present. As competition from newer commercial districts in Shanghai grew, Xujiahui faced challenges. However, it adapted through continuous upgrades and diversification.

Malls introduced themed spaces, flagship stores and interactive attractions such as 3D displays to cater to changing consumer preferences. Events such as the Xujiahui Food Festival, the Pop Culture Art Festival and other cultural showcases further boosted its appeal to Gen Z and millennial visitors from both home and abroad. Jo-Ann from Malaysia highlighted her visit to Metro City mall, describing the vibrant atmosphere. "The ground floor was particularly lively with bakeries and restaurants, making it a great spot for food enthusiasts," she said. Kristine K, another international traveler, visited Xujiahui Cathedral and was impressed by its grandeur. She described the site as worth a visit for moments of reflection and appreciated its accessibility from various transport options. The commercial hub is further enhancing its retail ecosystem by introducing flagship stores and innovative brands, such as Japanese emotional companion robot Lovot's first store in China, Under Armour's outdoor specialty store and Japan's Loft. The additions diversify offerings across high-end fashion, creative lifestyle products and digital entertainment. Efforts also include upgrading traditional Chinese brands and catering to the evolving needs of different consumer groups.