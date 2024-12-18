Most yoga gurus are trustworthy and ethical. A few are sexual predators

Online discussion about alleged sexual exploitation by a guru in Shanghai raises the question: What should a woman do when her trust is misplaced?

You go to a yoga class or a massage session only to find that you have become a victim of sexual abuse from a guru you trust. What should you do? A recent heated discussion on the lifestyle platform Xiaohongshu (Red) posed that question after more than 30 women claimed that they had been sexually exploited by a yoga teacher and masseur in Shanghai. The women said they had trusted the guru as someone who was "spiritually wise, understanding, empathetic and knowledgeable." They said that talking to him felt like talking to a good friend. That trust, however, proved fleeting. Shanghai Daily talked with several of the "victims" but was unsuccessful in contacting their alleged abuser. All his social media accounts had been shut down, his mobile goes to voicemail and his WeChat account no longer accepts new friend requests. He is no longer operating out of the original site of his yoga classes. However, in his online work group, the guru denied the allegations. He said he had been summoned for questioning by police several months ago but no charges were laid because of a lack of evidence. Contacted by Shanghai Daily, police had no comment. The substance of the victims' allegations may remain unproven, but their story does tell us that women should be alert when something in spiritual activities, yoga or cult groups doesn't seem right. Reported cases of sexual misconduct in these settings are not all that uncommon in China or elsewhere in the world.

Imaginechina

In 2023, a man named Deng Haipeng from Xiamen in Fujian Province was sentenced to 17 years in prison for swindle and rape perpetrated in the name of "spiritual practice and soul forging." Deng founded a training school in Xiamen and later expanded around China. With over 3,600 victims, he confessed to exploiting many female trainees, having sex with them. A year ago, French authorities arrested fugitive Romanian guru Gregorian Bivolaru, 71, the leader of a multinational tantric yoga organization on charges of indoctrinating women for sexual exploitation. The founder of the Movement for Spiritual Integration into the Absolute was charged with "alleged rape, human trafficking and a kidnapping scheme." Wikipedia even has a page especially devoted to "sexual abuse by yoga gurus." In one of the more celebrated cases, Bikram Choudhury, an Indian-American yoga guru and founder of Bikram Yoga, was the subject of civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault. Though never criminally charged, he fled to India but has since continued to train yoga teachers outside of the United States despite concerns raised in the countries where he operates. The question arises: How do "spiritual leaders" manage to exercise such control over followers? Psychologists point to the unequal relationship between them and their trainees. Oscar Wilde once reportedly said, "Everything in the world is about sex except sex. Sex is about power," implying that sexual acts can go beyond physical intimacy and become a means of control or dominance. It is often true. "There are only two types of relationships between people," said Xu Peng, a Shanghai-based therapist and author. "One is an existential connection, where people are completely equal and authentic; the other is power-based, where one is the teacher and the other is the student, or one is the master or coach, and the other is the trainee." Xu explained, "And in these latter cases, young women are often in a subordinate position in a power-based relationship. The spiritual practice community or any mind-body-spirit circle is the same. Those in superior positions may exploit those in inferior positions, especially in cases such as yoga and massage where physical contact is unavoidable. The mysterious aura of such activities just makes the exploitation easier. When the gurus tell trainees that sexual behavior is 'part of the training,' the trainees tend to trust them."

Sexual assault often occurs in places surveillance cameras don't cover. Relying solely on a victim's testimony makes it difficult to form a complete chain of evidence." Zhu Xiahua, lawyer with the Shanghai Walson Law Firm