'Nickel-and-dimed:' Airline passengers vent frustration over cabin seating

Buying an airline ticket is costly enough for many travelers, but imagine how they feel when they are expected to pay extra for a seat of their choice? Frustration and anger.

Passengers in China are increasingly finding that desirable seats in front rows, by windows or on the aisle are "locked," with additional fees or frequent flyer miles needed to secure them.

Some travelers even report that seats they have booked online aren't available when they arrive at airport check-in counters.

Li Qing, a Beijing resident, is among the disgruntled. She encountered difficulties on a December flight with Hainan Airlines to Changsha, capital of Hunan Province in central China.

After purchasing her ticket, she promptly tried to check in online to secure a preferred seat, only to discover to her dismay that almost all the front-row, window and aisle seats were locked.

The few available options left to her were located at the back of the plane or in the middle of rows. Some choice seats required redeeming frequent flyer miles, and those closer to the front of the plane required an additional fee.

Frustrated but unwilling to spend her frequent-flyer miles, Li reluctantly chose a middle seat toward the front of the plane.

"I just don't understand why so many seats are locked," she said. "Why should good seats require extra payment or miles? I already bought the ticket."

A Shanghai passenger said she had to pay 900 yuan (US$123) to secure a seat near the safety aisle on a China Eastern flight from Shanghai to Paris, while other seat selections cost an additional 450 yuan.

"Is China Eastern trying to match budget airlines? If profits are low, they just squeeze passengers," she told Shanghai Daily.

For frequent flyers like Zheng Ming, the situation is even more infuriating. As a researcher based in Beijing, he travels regularly for business.

In November, he purchased a full-fare economy ticket for a flight to Hong Kong on Air China, paying over 3,400 yuan – higher than discounted fares offered by budget airlines on the same route. He said he hoped the higher cost would entitle him to select a front-row seat with extra legroom.

But when he checked in online, he found the entire front section locked. The only way to secure a front-row seat was by paying an additional fee or redeeming 6,100 frequent-flyer miles.

"I was left with no choice," Zheng said. "I used the miles, but it didn't feel fair. Flying to Hong Kong earns me about 2,000 frequent-flyer miles. How does it make sense for a seat to cost 6,100 miles?"

On the return leg of his flight, Zheng also had to redeem more miles to secure a front-row seat.

"If I buy a budget airline ticket, I can understand being charged for better seats," he said. "But if I'm paying full price, so why should I have to pay more for what should already be included? It feels like they're pushing us into paying extra."