How Yuyuan lantern fair became a Shanghai New Year tradition

The Yuyuan Lantern Festival has dazzled Shanghai and beyond for three decades, blending ancient traditions with modern spectacle as part of the city's Lunar New Year celebrations.

Zhang Suoqing / SHINE

The 30th edition of the Yuyuan Lantern Festival, a key part of Shanghai's Lunar New Year celebrations, was launched on Wednesday. The event saw the historical Yuyuan Garden Malls adorned with colorful lantern installations and light displays. The fair, rooted in traditions that date back over 1,000 years, has evolved into a cultural highlight that combines Chinese heritage with modern technology. Since it began in 1995, the festival has grown from a small local event into one of China's best-known Spring Festival celebrations. It now attracts millions of visitors from both home and abroad each year. This year's theme, "Gathering Lights, Illuminating Lives," reflects the fair's legacy while introducing new designs inspired by Chinese mythology and everyday life. "It's like stepping into a dream," said a traveler from Australia. "I've been to light festivals in Sydney and Singapore, but this one feels so connected to history and culture. It's unique."

Zhang Suoqing / SHINE

The tradition of lighting lanterns during the Lunar New Year dates back to the Han Dynasty (202 BC – AD 220). Lanterns were first used for practical purposes, providing light during the dark winter months. Over time, they became symbols of hope, renewal, and celebration. After Shanghai's rise as a trade hub in the early 20th century, the area around Yuyuan flourished. Lantern displays, including cranes, lotus flowers and rabbits, were popular during the annual Lantern Festival. In 1995, the Yuyuan Lantern Festival was created to revive the custom in Shanghai's old town. Initially, it featured modest displays of handmade lanterns shaped like animals, flowers and zodiac symbols. Over the years, the event grew, adopting modern lighting technologies while staying true to its roots in Chinese folk art.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

In 2011, the festival was recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage. By 2013, it had become a global event, attracting 8 million visitors and generating over 6 million yuan (US$821,982) in ticket sales. Today, the event blends tradition and innovation. It showcases handmade lanterns alongside high-tech elements like LED lights, projection mapping and augmented reality. "Lantern fairs have always been part of Shanghai's cultural identity," said Hu Junjie, a spokesman for Yuyuan Inc, the fair's organizer. "What makes the event special is how it preserves its heritage while embracing modern trends. That's why it has lasted for 30 years."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

This year's fair continues its Mountain and Sea Wonders series, inspired by mythical creatures and landscapes from the ancient Chinese text Classic of Mountains and Seas. The centerpiece is the "Life Tree," a large lantern installation at Golden Plaza. It features glowing flowers, butterflies and beetles, symbolizing the connection between all forms of life. Another highlight is the iconic Zigzag Bridge, which is decorated with lanterns of phoenixes, foxes and mushrooms. Visitors walking across the bridge are surrounded by glowing reflections on the water. In 2024, the lantern fair debuted overseas in Paris. Held at the Jardin d'Acclimatation in the French capital, it introduced Chinese lantern art to European audiences with over 30 large-scale installations. "I was blown away," said Claire Fontaine, a Paris resident, in an Instagram post. "The lanterns were beautiful, and I learned so much about Chinese culture. It felt like stepping into another world."

Zhang Suoqing / SHINE

The Paris exhibition featured a 20-meter-long dragon lantern symbolizing strength and a phoenix lantern representing renewal. Both designs captivated visitors with their intricate details and cultural significance. This year, the fair's jungle-themed lanterns have also been displayed at Sanya's Atlantis Resort in south China's Hainan Province and in Shenyang, northeastern Liaoning Province. Plans are under way for an exhibition in Thailand next year. While the fair has embraced technology, many of the lanterns are still handmade by artisans who use techniques passed down through generations. A special exhibition, "Beyond Lanterns: 30 Years of the Yuyuan Lantern Festival," explores the event's history. The exhibition, held at Huabao Mansion, includes archival photographs, stories from the fair's early days, and 13 antique lanterns from the Jinshan Museum, some dating back to the Han Dynasty. For many local families, visiting the lantern fair is a cherished New Year tradition. Generations gather to admire the lanterns, enjoy festive snacks and walk across the Zigzag Bridge to make wishes for the year ahead. "It's something we've done every year since I was a child," said Li Fang, a Shanghai resident. "It's not just about the lights. It's about spending time with family and feeling part of the city's culture."