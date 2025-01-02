A lifestyle brand featuring China-inspired patterns

Irina Verchagina is the founder of Too Hao, a lifestyle brand that sells unique accessories and loungewear made of silk textiles with Chinese-inspired motifs.

Editor's note: The road to being a successful female entrepreneur – be it a restaurant owner, a designer, a gallery owner, or a retailer – can be bumpy. In this series, "She Power," we talk to women from different countries and different backgrounds about their experiences and stories of setting up businesses in Shanghai. One thing these amazing women all have in common – they all yearn to build a brand that does good, that gives purpose and fulfillment, and even a palpable sense of joy.

Courtesy of Irina Verchagina

Irina Verchagina founded Too Hao, a lifestyle company that offers distinctive accessories and loungewear made from silk textiles with China-inspired patterns, each with a colorful and humorous touch. Her interest in Chinese culture, particularly its rich visual traditions, fueled her creativity. Irina, inspired by ancient Chinese art, created a collection of designs that combine classic beauty with whimsical, modern twists, frequently portraying strong, beautiful female characters. Her brand, Too Hao, offers a unique twist on traditional Chinese patterns.

Before we talk about Too Hao, would you please introduce yourself? I am the founder of Too Hao, a brand that offers unique accessories and loungewear made from silk fabrics with China-inspired patterns – each with a fun, a little playful twist. I grew up in Siberia, Russia, and got interested in Chinese culture while studying at university. I started learning Chinese, and not long after I graduated, I decided to move to China. Originally, I thought I'd be here for just a couple of years to build my CV and improve my language skills. But fast forward 16 years, and Shanghai has become my home. Over the years, China has shaped both my personal and professional life in so many ways. Throughout my career in international commerce, I continued to nurture my creative side. I studied graphic design online and began learning oil painting, aiming to eventually express my own creative ideas. My fascination with Chinese culture – particularly its rich visual traditions – was a driving force behind my creativity. Inspired by traditional Chinese art, I designed a series of patterns that blend classic beauty with a playful, modern twist, often featuring strong, beautiful female characters. I started my own company and launched Too Hao brand to offer silk scarves, ties, kimono robes, and more – each piece showcasing my unique prints and bringing a fresh take on traditional Chinese designs.

Courtesy of Irina Verchagina

What made you start your own brand? After living in Shanghai for several years, I felt more connected to China and its culture. While I enjoyed my career in international commerce, I realized I wanted to explore my creative side and build something of my own. My love for Chinese art and design led me to start Too Hao, where I could combine my business skills with my passion for creativity. Honestly, it all began when I was searching for the perfect gift for a friend who was leaving China. I wanted something unique, China-inspired, and fun. After struggling to find anything that fit, I had the idea to create a custom-made silk scarf with a print I designed myself, especially for her. The result turned out so great that I kept creating new prints and expanded my product range.

Courtesy of Irina Verchagina

Courtesy of Irina Verchagina

What excites you about Shanghai's business environment? Shanghai is a city that encourages new ideas, with plenty of opportunities for small businesses to grow quickly. The city is also incredibly diverse, with a constant exchange of ideas, cultures, and trends, which keeps everything fresh and inspiring. For anyone looking to build a brand or business, Shanghai offers endless opportunities to connect, learn, and grow.

What were you trying to bring to the local community? I wanted to bring a fresh perspective to traditional Chinese visual art, making it more fun and even a little provocative. My goal was to create the perfect gift – something that combines the luxury of high-quality silk with colorful, playful prints while featuring beautiful and strong female characters that reflect a soft but powerful spirit of femininity. It's also about celebrating the beauty of Chinese art in a modern way while offering something unique and fun that people can truly enjoy.

Courtesy of Irina Verchagina

What are the biggest challenges in setting up a business here? Starting a business in Shanghai certainly comes with its challenges. Navigating the fast-paced and competitive market is one of the biggest challenges. Shanghai is a global hub, so there's a lot of pressure to stand out, especially as a small business. It's also important to understand the local consumer behaviors and preferences.

How do you stay motivated? I keep my original vision in mind – bringing something unique and meaningful to the market. Seeing customers enjoy the products and hearing their feedback fuels my drive. The challenges also motivate me; overcoming obstacles and finding solutions is its own reward.

Courtesy of Irina Verchagina

What was your proudest moment? A couple approached me and told me that the husband had worn one of my ties on their wedding day. They also showed me the wedding picture. It was such a meaningful moment for me, knowing that something I had created was part of such a special occasion in someone's life.

What are you working on currently? My focus is on expanding my collection and developing a new pattern design. I'm always looking for ways to add something new and exciting to the brand, and I can't wait to share what's coming next!

Which female role model has inspired you? One female role model who truly inspires me is Anna Sui. She is an iconic American designer with strong ties to Asian culture, blending her heritage with her personal style to create bold, unique collections. She's been able to blend her passions for art, fashion, and culture in a way that speaks to people all over the world. Her success reminds me that it's possible to stay authentic and true to your vision while still building something globally recognized.