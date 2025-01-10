Dongjiadu takes vibrant green approach to historical preservation

Dongjiadu's urban renewal in downtown Shanghai's Huangpu District stands out for its distinctive approach to blending historical preservation with innovative green design.

The urban renewal of the Dongjiadu area in Shanghai's downtown Huangpu District stands out as a fusion of historical preservation and green innovation. The project redefines how a historic district can evolve in an environmentally sustainable way while honoring Shanghai's unique maritime past. The Maritime Merchant Guild at 38 Huiguan Road, a nearly 300-year-old icon of Shanghai's early shipping industry, has been restored as the centerpiece of the area's transformation. Surrounding it, the development weaves together cutting-edge green infrastructure, pedestrian-friendly spaces and cultural landmarks. "Dongjiadu is one of Shanghai's earliest commercial trade hubs, rich in history," said Zhu Xiaojun, deputy director of the Huangpu Greenery Management Office. "As urban renewal progresses, Dongjiadu, along with the southern Bund area, has become a key focus, aiming to create a new vision for the Shanghai waterfront."

Dongjiadu's history dates back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279), serving as a ferry port on the Huangpu River. It was known as a busy commercial hub and one of Shanghai's earliest urban areas. Built in 1715 during the early Qing Dynasty (1368-1644), the guild hall was the center of Shanghai's once busy sand barge trade. It was established by the city's shipping merchants to coordinate business dealings, regulate shipping routes, and resolve price disputes. As the oldest of Shanghai's many trade guilds, it played a key role in shaping the city's early commercial development. The building featured a two-story stage for performances, a 200-square-meter assembly hall for merchants, and a guest building for visiting traders. It was once the largest and most luxurious club in the city, used by influential figures in Shanghai's sand-shipping industry. The guild hall's grandeur was matched by its intricate architecture, with corniced tile roofs, dragon and phoenix carvings and other ornamental wooden sculptures.

However, by the early 2000s, the once-proud hall had fallen into disrepair. The surrounding buildings were demolished before the 2010 Shanghai World Expo, leaving the guild hall isolated and increasingly dilapidated. For years, the hall served as makeshift housing for construction workers, and its stages and assembly halls were converted into living spaces. After the latest renewal project, the structure reopened as a public activity center and exhibition hall about Shanghai's maritime history. The corniced tile roof and many wooden dragon and phoenix sculptures have been restored to remind visitors of the former glory of the city's shipping industry. The Flower Bridge is another hallmark of the transformation. Spanning 5,600 square meters, the pedestrian bridge features lush greenery and is a vital link for the Dongjiadu business district. It is described as "Shanghai's most beautiful pedestrian overpass." For Li Jia, a 28-year-old graphic designer, it has become a daily retreat. "It's not just a bridge," she said. "It's part of my unwinding ritual. The view and ambiance are therapeutic."

"The bridge is the first of its kind in Shanghai, with such a high volume of greenery," said Lin Xiaojun, CEO & Design Principal of Shanghai Naqian Landscape Design. "It connects the Huangpu Riverside with the commercial district, creating a seamless integration of green space and urban architecture." The skywalk reduces the need for pedestrians to cross busy streets and serves as a scenic viewing platform, offering views of the river, the Lujiazui skyline and the Bund. The bridge's design also incorporates a unique "flower eye" – a central void in the bridge that offers pedestrians a distinctive perspective of the traffic below. The renewal project also includes the construction of six pocket parks across the area. These green spaces are designed not only to beautify the neighborhood but also to provide residents, office workers, and tourists with areas for relaxation, fitness and social interaction. The central garden at the Greenland Bund, for example, spans 13,000 square meters, equivalent to about two standard football pitches, and connects various parts of the area. It serves as a hub for cultural activities and will soon be linked to an underground public space, enhancing accessibility and creating a multi-level urban experience.

"Pocket parks are a way to give people access to nature in a city where space is limited," said Zhu of the greenery management office. "They offer people a place to relax, enjoy the environment, and disconnect from the fast pace of city life." The renewal project has faced several challenges, especially in integrating modern infrastructure with the preservation of historical sites. The guild, for instance, required sensitive restoration work to ensure its historical elements were preserved while updating the surrounding area for modern use. The designer Lin noted that the project team took great care to design spaces around the hall that were respectful of its historical value. They integrated classical Chinese garden aesthetics with modern urban features. "We wanted to create an environment that feels both historical and contemporary," said Lin. "We used elements like moon gates, low walls, and lush gardens to preserve the feeling of the space while making it accessible to the public." Another innovative feature of the urban renewal is the comprehensive pedestrian system, which includes both elevated pedestrian bridges and underground pathways. Such design helps reduce street-level congestion and creates a pedestrian-friendly environment, making it easier for people to move through the area.

