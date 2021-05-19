News / Nation

China's urban employees see increased average salary in 2020

The average salary of China's urban employees saw growth in 2020 despite the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, official data showed on Wednesday.
In non-private sectors, the real growth of the average salary for urban employees, adjusted for inflation, rose by 5.2 percent to 97,379 yuan (US$15,155), according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

In private sectors, the annual average salary stood at 57,727 yuan, up 5.3 percent year on year after deducting price factors.

The growth rate of the average salary of urban employees in non-private sectors is at its lowest point since 1984, while that of the workers in private sectors dropped to its second-lowest point since 2009, according to the bureau.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
