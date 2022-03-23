Chinese mainland reports 2,591 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 2,591 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Of the new local infections, 2,320 were reported in the province of Jilin, 110 in Fujian, 36 in Liaoning, 24 each in Tianjin and Shandong, 15 in Guangdong and 13 in Heilongjiang.

The rest of the cases were reported in 12 other provincial-level regions, including Hebei and Jiangxi.

A total of 76 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, said the commission in its daily report, adding that three suspected cases, all imported, were reported in Shanghai.

Tuesday also saw the reporting of 2,469 asymptomatic cases, including 2,346 local ones, according to the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, was 137,231 on Tuesday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently undergoing treatment stood at 25,103, of whom 50 were in severe condition. A total of 4,638 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.