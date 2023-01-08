﻿
News / Nation

China's grassroots fever clinics treat majority of patients

Xinhua
  00:12 UTC+8, 2023-01-08       0
Grassroots-level clinics in China treat over 60 percent of the total fever patients received by hospitals in the country, playing a role as the first defense line against COVID-19.
Xinhua
  00:12 UTC+8, 2023-01-08       0

Grassroots-level clinics in China treat over 60 percent of the total fever patients received by hospitals in the country, playing a role as the first defense line against COVID-19, according to a press conference Saturday.

Currently, 98.7 percent of hospitals at township and community levels have fever clinics, said the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.

China on Tuesday released a circular about ensuring health services and COVID-19 response at earlier stages for the vulnerable groups, stressing the importance of building a health network and fever clinics and supplying medical personnel, medicine, and equipment at grassroots medical institutions.

Noting that early health protection and disease prevention are the major tasks of the current grassroots COVID response, Nie Chunlei, an official of the National Health Commission, said the core is to carry out measures of early detection, identification, intervention, and referral.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     