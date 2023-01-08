17 dead in major road accident in east China

Seventeen people were killed and 22 others sustained injuries early Sunday morning, following a severe road accident in Nanchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province.

The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment. The cause of the accident is under investigation, according to the local authority.