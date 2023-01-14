﻿
News / Nation

China scales up medical oxygen generator supply

China is moving to increase the supply of medical oxygen generators in former poor counties that have been lifted out of poverty.
China is moving to increase the supply of medical oxygen generators in former poor counties that have been lifted out of poverty, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said on Saturday.

Among the country's latest efforts, the MIIT, together with three other state organs, has mobilized a Jiangsu-based medical equipment manufacturer to provide over 10,000 oxygen generators for 832 such counties nationwide.

The delivery of these medical devices is expected to be fully completed by January 15, according to the ministry.

The latest MIIT data shows that supported by the government, some 462,000 medical oxygen generators were offered to regions in need between December 5, 2022, and January 13, 2023.

