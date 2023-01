Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical said on Friday that it and Henan Genuine Biotech will cooperate with multiple companies to expand production of the COVID treatment Azvudine.

Demand for the treatment has surged since the government eased pandemic control policies, the company said, adding that full production would continue over the Lunar New Year holidays.