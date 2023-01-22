﻿
Macao SAR chief executive vows to focus on economic recovery, diversification in Year of Rabbit

Xinhua
  08:57 UTC+8, 2023-01-22
The Macau SAR government would confidently persist in implementing a sound and stable governance system for Macau in the coming year.
Xinhua
  08:57 UTC+8, 2023-01-22

Chief Executive of China's Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) Ho Iat Seng said on Saturday the SAR government will focus on expediting economic recovery and diversification in the Year of the Rabbit.

In his message for the Chinese New Year, which falls on Sunday, Ho said the Macau SAR government would confidently persist in implementing a sound and stable governance system for Macau in the coming year, firmly promote the Guangdong-Macau in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, neighboring Zhuhai city, and unswervingly safeguard national security.

The SAR government will also strive to solve deep-rooted problems in socio-economic development, give full play to Macau's own advantages and characteristics to better integrate into overall national development, and break new ground in realizing "one country, two systems" practices with Macau characteristics, Ho added.

Zheng Xincong, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macau SAR, said on Saturday the dawn is reemerging for Macau after the haze of the pandemic, with festive decorations across the city and crowds returning to tourist spots and restaurants.

Zheng stressed, in his message for the Chinese New Year, efforts to fully, accurately and unswervingly implement the "one country, two systems" principle, resolutely safeguard the central authorities' overall jurisdiction, implement the "patriots administering Macau" principle, fully leverage Macau's advantages and characteristics, and better integrate into overall national development to jointly build a brighter future for Macau.

Liu Xianfa, commissioner of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Macau SAR, said Macau boasts obvious advantages in terms of international exchanges and cooperation, and plays a special role in stepping up cooperation with Portuguese-speaking countries and Southeast Asian countries, as well as in the building of the Belt and Road Initiative, which provide sound conditions and opportunities for Macau's transformation and development.

The commissioner's office will actively assist the Macau SAR in expanding external exchanges and cooperation, and create a favorable environment for Macau's long-term prosperity and stability, as well as the steady and sustained development of "one country, two systems," Liu said.

