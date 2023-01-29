﻿
News / Nation

Visitor arrivals in Macau surge threefold during Spring Festival

Xinhua
  22:09 UTC+8, 2023-01-29       0
Visitor arrivals in the Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) surged 297% year-on-year during the Spring Festival holiday on January 21 to 27.
Xinhua
  22:09 UTC+8, 2023-01-29       0
Visitor arrivals in Macau surge threefold during Spring Festival
IC

The Hotel Lisboa in Macau displays fireworks on the seventh day of the Chinese New Year (January 28).

Visitor arrivals in the Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) surged 297 percent year-on-year during the Spring Festival holiday on January 21-27, the Macau Government Tourism Office said on Sunday.

This was the first "Golden Week" holiday after Macau eased inbound travel restrictions in early January, dropping the requirement for those who enter Macau from the mainland, China's Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan region to present negative nucleic acid test results for COVID-19.

In addition, no prior approval or quarantine is required for foreigners visiting Macau.

Macau recorded 451,000 visitor arrivals in total during the holiday, with 165,000 from Hong Kong, a remarkable surge of 2,601.8 percent over the same period of last year, and 265,000 from the mainland, surpassing the government's expectations, the office said.

On January 24, the third day of the Lunar New Year, Macau welcomed over 90,000 visitors, the highest single-day record since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

Industry figures showed the average hotel occupancy rate in Macau reached 85.7 percent during the "Golden Week" holiday, a year-on-year increase of 22.4 percentage points, with the hotel occupancy rate on January 24 reaching 92.1 percent, the highest among those days, the office said.

The office has been dedicated to promoting Macau as an attractive tourist destination, unfolding a variety of festive celebrations including the street tour of a more than 200-meter-long "dancing golden dragon," dazzling floats and passionate performances along main roads, and glittering fireworks that lit up the night sky above the sea.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     