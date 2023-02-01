﻿
News / Nation

China's football club Chang'an Athletic introduces lifelong membership program

Xinhua
  17:20 UTC+8, 2023-02-01       0
Chinese second-tier football club Shaanxi Chang'an Athletic has unveiled a program of lifelong membership sale in an effort to raise enough funds for the new season.
Xinhua
  17:20 UTC+8, 2023-02-01       0

Chinese second-tier football club Shaanxi Chang'an Athletic has unveiled a program of lifelong membership sale in an effort to raise enough funds for the new season.

Chang'an Athletic was deducted six points for unpaid salaries last season. The Xi'an-based club announced the program on its social media account on Monday, one day before the deadline for Chinese professional clubs to submit documents to the Chinese Football Association (CFA) to prove their financial viability.

"As the club's structural reform needs time, the club is facing huge difficulties," Chang'an Athletic said in a statement.

A total of 11,010 "founding lifelong memberships" were put on sale, with the most expensive ones priced at 100,000 yuan (about 14,830 US dollars).

The club added that if it fails to pass the CFA's financial check, which means disqualification from the league, those who have purchased the memberships will be refunded.

The CFA is expected to announce its financial check results in the coming days amid speculations that several clubs will be left out of the admission list for the new season.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     