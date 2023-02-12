﻿
News / Nation

China releases plans to promote maternal, child health

Xinhua
  14:37 UTC+8, 2023-02-12       0
China has released a series of measures to enhance maternity and childcare services and the comprehensive development of children's health.
Xinhua
  14:37 UTC+8, 2023-02-12       0

China has released a series of measures to enhance maternity and childcare services and the comprehensive development of children's health, a health official said Saturday.

The measures include two five-year plans to promote maternal health and the health of infants and young children, and a plan to strengthen the capability of preventing and treating birth defects, said Song Li, director of the maternal and child health department of the National Health Commission.

Statistics show that the rates of maternal and infant mortality, and the death rate of children under the age of five in China all fell to record-low levels in 2021.

China will also launch two campaigns aiming to promote reproductive health and breastfeeding, according to Song.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     