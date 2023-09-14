﻿
News / Nation

Technical capabilities for high-speed transport passage between Fujian, Taiwan in place: official

Xinhua
  15:16 UTC+8, 2023-09-14       0
The technical capabilities for the construction of a high-speed passage between Fujian Province on the Chinese mainland and the Taiwan region are already in place.
Xinhua
  15:16 UTC+8, 2023-09-14       0
Technical capabilities for high-speed transport passage between Fujian, Taiwan in place: official
Xinhua

The Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed rail is under construction in April 2023.

The technical capabilities for the construction of a high-speed passage between Fujian Province on the Chinese mainland and the Taiwan region are already in place, a Chinese government official said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Cong Liang, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, called for joint efforts to realize the shared dream of people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to travel across the Strait on high-speed trains as soon as possible.

Cong added that goods from Taiwan will also be able to reach the Eurasian market via the China-Europe Railway Express and other transportation means once cross-Strait infrastructure connectivity is ready.

In recent years, relevant departments have vigorously promoted the planning and construction of traffic infrastructure in Fujian, and an integrated multidimensional transportation network has been built in the province, making it technically possible to build a high-speed transport passage linking the province with Taiwan, Cong said.

This has provided a solid foundation for advancing infrastructure connectivity across the Strait, he added.

Deliver green electricity

The Chinese mainland already has the conditions required to deliver green electricity to Taiwan on a large scale and is willing to strengthen energy cooperation across the Taiwan Strait.

The scale of hydropower, wind power and photovoltaic power generation in the mainland has ranked first in the world for many years, while the mainland also has the world's most advanced wind and photovoltaic power production capacity and long-distance power transmission and transformation capacity, Cong said.

In particular, clean energy is developing rapidly in Fujian Province, he said, noting that the shoals of the outer beaches of southern Fujian are suitable for the development of offshore wind power, and have the conditions necessary for large-scale transmission of green electricity to Taiwan.

The mainland is willing to strengthen cross-Strait energy cooperation and jointly promote green energy transition with Taiwan, Cong said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     