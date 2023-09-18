﻿
News / Nation

Ten "comfort women" still living on Chinese mainland

Xinhua
  21:25 UTC+8, 2023-09-18       0
The Chinese mainland has ten surviving "comfort women" to date, said the Research Center for Comfort Women at Shanghai Normal University on Monday.
Xinhua
  21:25 UTC+8, 2023-09-18       0

The Chinese mainland has ten surviving "comfort women" to date, said the Research Center for Comfort Women at Shanghai Normal University on Monday.

The term refers to victims forced into sexual slavery by Japanese troops during World War II.

Three "comfort women" died in central China's Hunan Province and south China's Hainan Province in August and September.

The center has set up a fund for "comfort women" research and assistance, which assists the victims and supports relevant research.

Previous research showed some 400,000 women in Asia were forced to be "comfort women" for the Japanese army during World War II, and nearly half were Chinese.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     