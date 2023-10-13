China's producer price index down 2.5 pct in September

China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went down 2.5 percent year on year in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said Fri.

China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went down 2.5 percent year on year in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday.

The decrease narrowed from a 3-percent decline in August and a 4.4-percent drop registered in July. On a monthly basis, the September PPI edged up 0.4 percent, compared with an increase of 0.2 percent registered in August, the data showed.

The average PPI in the first nine months of 2023 went down 3.1 percent year on year.