Israeli diplomat's relative stabbed in Beijing; suspect arrested

An Israeli diplomat's family member was stabbed in Beijing's Chaoyang District around 2pm on Friday. Beijing police have arrested a suspect, 53, a foreign national.

Beijing police have arrested a suspect, 53, male, a foreign national, it said in a statement.

After a preliminary investigation, the suspect owns a small commodities business in Beijing. The case is under further investigation.