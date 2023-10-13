Israeli diplomat's relative stabbed in Beijing; suspect arrested
21:57 UTC+8, 2023-10-13 0
An Israeli diplomat's family member was stabbed in Beijing's Chaoyang District around 2pm on Friday. Beijing police have arrested a suspect, 53, a foreign national.
An Israeli diplomat's family member was stabbed near a supermarket in Beijing's Chaoyang District around 2pm on Friday.
Beijing police have arrested a suspect, 53, male, a foreign national, it said in a statement.
After a preliminary investigation, the suspect owns a small commodities business in Beijing. The case is under further investigation.
Source: SHINE Editor: Wang Xiang
