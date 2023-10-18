Owner detained for dog's vicious attack on toddler

The owner of the unleashed dog, involved in the recent attack on a 2-year-old girl in southwest China's Sichuan Province, has been officially detained by local authorities.

The child, identified as Tang, suffered severe injuries, including multiple bites and a fractured right kidney, during the vicious attack in Chongzhou. She has been transferred to West China Hospital.



Faced with substantial medical expenses, the victim's parents launched an online crowdfunding campaign with a goal of raising 2 million yuan (US$273,454).

The funds are intended to cover the high medical costs and subsequent treatment required for the toddler's recovery.

At the time of reporting, the campaign had received an outpouring of support, with donations surpassing the 1-million yuan mark.

Zhou Zhaocheng, the legal representative of the girl's family, claimed the dog owner may have constituted the crime of causing serious injury due to negligence, which bears a fixed-term imprisonment of not more than three years or criminal detention.



Considering that the incident occurred in a public place, the dog owner may also be charged with the crime of endangering public safety due to negligence and could be sentenced to a fixed-term imprisonment of not less than three years and up to seven years.

The incident has attracted sustained attention, with netizens voicing concern over the lack of safety awareness and legal consciousness among dog owners.

In response to the incident, the Shanghai Property Management Administration Bureau has called on property management companies in the city to actively discourage illegal pet-keeping practices, including walking dogs without leash and breeding large or aggressive dogs.

Failure to comply may result in the errant residents being reported to authorities and subsequent punishments.

In Zhengzhou, the capital of central Henan Province, a strict inspection was conducted on unleashed dogs, and unrestrained dogs were seized in Erqi District on Tuesday, according to Daxiang News.