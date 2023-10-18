﻿
News / Nation

Owner detained for dog's vicious attack on toddler

﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  20:15 UTC+8, 2023-10-18       0
The owner of the unleashed dog, involved in the recent attack on a 2-year-old girl in southwest China's Sichuan Province, has been officially detained by local authorities.
﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  20:15 UTC+8, 2023-10-18       0

The owner of the unleashed dog, involved in the recent attack on a 2-year-old girl in southwest China's Sichuan Province, has been officially detained by local authorities.

The child, identified as Tang, suffered severe injuries, including multiple bites and a fractured right kidney, during the vicious attack in Chongzhou. She has been transferred to West China Hospital.

Faced with substantial medical expenses, the victim's parents launched an online crowdfunding campaign with a goal of raising 2 million yuan (US$273,454).

The funds are intended to cover the high medical costs and subsequent treatment required for the toddler's recovery.

At the time of reporting, the campaign had received an outpouring of support, with donations surpassing the 1-million yuan mark.

Owner detained for dog's vicious attack on toddler

The 2-year-old girl, who was attacked by a fierce dog in Chongzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, is undergoing treatment at West China Hospital.

Zhou Zhaocheng, the legal representative of the girl's family, claimed the dog owner may have constituted the crime of causing serious injury due to negligence, which bears a fixed-term imprisonment of not more than three years or criminal detention.

Considering that the incident occurred in a public place, the dog owner may also be charged with the crime of endangering public safety due to negligence and could be sentenced to a fixed-term imprisonment of not less than three years and up to seven years.

Owner detained for dog's vicious attack on toddler

The girl's parents launched a crowdfunding campaign online.

The incident has attracted sustained attention, with netizens voicing concern over the lack of safety awareness and legal consciousness among dog owners.

In response to the incident, the Shanghai Property Management Administration Bureau has called on property management companies in the city to actively discourage illegal pet-keeping practices, including walking dogs without leash and breeding large or aggressive dogs.

Failure to comply may result in the errant residents being reported to authorities and subsequent punishments.

In Zhengzhou, the capital of central Henan Province, a strict inspection was conducted on unleashed dogs, and unrestrained dogs were seized in Erqi District on Tuesday, according to Daxiang News.

Owner detained for dog's vicious attack on toddler

A law enforcement official seizes an unleashed dog on a street in Zhengzhou, Henan Province.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     