Romance game meeting men's emotional needs soars in popularity

Love Is All Around, an interactive simulating love story game, has taken Steam China's top selling games chart by the storm.
Love Is All Around, an interactive simulating love story game, has taken Chinese Steam top selling games chart by the storm, leading far ahead among other popular free games such as PUBG, CS2 and APEX.

The game was launched on October 17, with an overwhelmingly positive review from 15,120 users, it stood out with an all-time peak of 65,435 players.

In the game, players control Gu Yi, the main character, who is in a difficult situation but is surrounded by interested ladies. Despite Gu being far from home, deeply in debt, and facing career setbacks, the ladies still want to date him.

Playing the game is simple – players just click with their mouse to choose what Gu says or does to advance the story. The game offers more than a hundred different story paths and 12 different endings.

This game has become a bestseller on Steam China and remains a popular topic on Chinese social media platforms like Weibo.com.

The girls are charming, innocent, intelligent, wild, sexy, glamorous, who will go to the end with the Gu, and it's up for the player to decide, according to the game's Steam page.

Videos on Love Is All Around on Bilibili.com.

What's needed of players to do is to click choices in the game to move its plot.

"Love Is All Around" is essentially a game designed for men, following the otome game genre where the main goal is to develop romantic relationships with female characters. Its significant success is attributed to its casting choices and the excellent acting of the characters, as mentioned by Bruce, an early player of the game.

The game features female characters with diverse personalities, portrayed by professional actresses chosen based on their real-life traits. For instance, Zou Jiajia, a member of the Chinese idol group SNH48, plays one of the characters. Another character, Dong Qi, graduated from Tongji University Film Academy in Shanghai and has appeared in Chinese movies like "American Dreams in China."

The game's popularity stems from its realistic portrayal of interactions with these characters. According to Bruce, not many games are developed to directly address the emotional needs of male players, making "Love Is All Around" a standout hit in this regard.

The game's poster.

Many novels, TV series, and otome games cater to women, but there hasn't been a successful equivalent for men until now. According to the Chinese economic news media National Business Daily, the game's success lies in its ability to fulfill the emotional needs of male players, providing a light-hearted experience.

The game doesn't dwell on the sad or exaggerated aspects of relationships. As the game developer, Intiny, puts it, they didn't aim for Shakespearean tragedies or cringeworthy moments. Instead, the 10-hour gameplay offers players a sense of everyday activities like sipping bubble tea or watching a movie.

It's a relaxing, laid-back experience where players can unwind and take a break from their daily routine.

Some good ratings on the game's Steam page.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
