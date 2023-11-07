﻿
News / Nation

Hospital director in custody for alleged sale of fake birth certificates

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  22:07 UTC+8, 2023-11-07       0
A hospital's director is under investigation after the hospital was exposed for allegedly selling counterfeit birth certificates.
﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  22:07 UTC+8, 2023-11-07       0
Hospital director in custody for alleged sale of fake birth certificates
Ti Gong

Xiangyang Jianqiao Hospital in Hubei Province.

The obstetrics and gynecology department of Xiangyang Jianqiao Hospital has been shut down, and the hospital's director was taken away for investigation on Tuesday, after the hospital was exposed for allegedly selling counterfeit birth certificates.

On November 6, a whistle blower named Shangguan Zhengyi on Weibo accused Xiangyang Jianqiao Hospital in Hubei Province of selling fake birth certificates for 96,000 yuan (US$13,190) each.

The post revealed that after over a year of undercover investigation, Shangguan found director Ye Youzhi of the hospital collaborated with various intermediaries and used social media platforms to publicly sell birth certificates and vaccination records.

According to the report, customers only needed to provide their personal information and pay 96,000 yuan to obtain a full set of authentic records created by the hospital, including prenatal care, hospitalization, childbirth, and discharge, following a "normal" childbirth process.

Two days after "giving birth," customers could visit the hospital to collect heel blood (usually collected from newborns) and obtain their birth certificates. The entire process takes about 7 days.

Hospital director in custody for alleged sale of fake birth certificates
Ti Gong

A fake birth certification (above) and a fake vaccination record provided by Xiangyang Jianqiao Hospital.

Furthermore, the hospital would generate a full set of vaccination information for them.

Intermediaries who sold birth certificates mentioned that 66,000 yuan of the 96,000 yuan went as a commission to the hospital director, with the remaining amount shared among the hospital's staff.

In response to these allegations, the local Health Commission said on Monday that they had contacted the police and the local health authorities have initiated an investigation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Weibo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     