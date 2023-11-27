Chinese FM to chair UN Security Council high-level meeting on Palestinian-Israeli issue

As the rotating president of the UN Security Council for November, China will hold a Security Council high-level meeting on the Palestinian-Israeli issue on November 29.

As the rotating president of the UN Security Council for November, China will hold a Security Council high-level meeting on the Palestinian-Israeli issue on November 29. Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to New York to chair the meeting, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Monday.

This round of Palestinian-Israeli conflict has caused massive civilian casualties and a humanitarian disaster, and the international community is greatly concerned. China expects the UN Security Council to fulfill its primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security, and to play a constructive role, Wang said at a daily press briefing.

The Resolution 2712, the first resolution adopted by the UN Security Council after the current round of Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out and also the first one adopted on the Palestinian-Israeli issue since the end of 2016, has promoted initial steps for a ceasefire and is conducive to avoiding greater humanitarian crisis and disaster, he said.

China hopes that by holding the high-level meeting, all parties can promote in-depth exchanges and build consensus, take concrete actions and make due contribution to easing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, realizing a ceasefire and cessation of fighting, protecting civilians and ultimately promoting a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian question through the two-state solution, said the spokesperson.