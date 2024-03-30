News / Nation

Hong Kong's passenger traffic hits 1m as Easter holiday begins

CFP

People wait to take buses to the Chinese mainland at Shenzhen Bay Port on March 29, 2024.

Passenger traffic in and out of Hong Kong exceeded 1 million trips as of 9pm local time on Friday when a four-day Easter holiday kicked off.

According to the Immigration Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, more than 760,000 people left the region and more than 270,000 arrived, setting a new high after the pandemic.

During this year's Easter holiday, many Hong Kong people chose to go the Chinese mainland for vacation. The outbound services at control points were very busy, and people flow control was implemented.

Statistics showed that as of 9pm local time on Friday, more than 160,000 people left Hong Kong at the Lo Wu control point, more than 150,000 people left Hong Kong at the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line control point, and about 99,000 people left via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge.

The Immigration Department earlier estimated that around 11 million passengers will pass through Hong Kong's sea, land and air control points during Easter and Qingming Festive period from March 28 to April 7.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
