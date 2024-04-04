China's lifelong education platform serves 6.8 mln users

China's lifelong education platform has recorded 6.8 million registered users from 200 countries and regions since its establishment in May 2022.

These users have paid 60 million visits to the platform and accumulated 1.1 million hours of online learning, the ministry said.

The platform pools over 1.03 million sets of resources, it added.

The Seniors University of China has opened 55,000 grassroots learning centers since it was established in March last year, serving approximately 22.14 million seniors, the ministry said.

The SUC has also built a national public services platform for elderly education, offering 436,000 online curricula to over 2.35 million users.

The ministry said that in the future, the lifelong education platform will promote AI-enabled lifelong learning, as well as other initiatives serving the development of rural areas, women and other groups.