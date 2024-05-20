﻿
News / Nation

Chinese peacekeeping team to depart for South Sudan

Xinhua
  21:49 UTC+8, 2024-05-20       0
A team of 12 Chinese peacekeepers will depart for South Sudan on Wednesday, according to China's Ministry of Public Security.
Xinhua
  21:49 UTC+8, 2024-05-20       0

A team of 12 Chinese peacekeepers will depart for South Sudan on Wednesday, according to China's Ministry of Public Security.

A ceremony for the scheduled departure of the team, which is the 10th Chinese peacekeeping police team to be sent to South Sudan for the UN peacekeeping mission, was held on Monday.

This is China's first peacekeeping police team to be dispatched to the mission area of South Sudan since the smooth transition in the country's COVID-19 response, according to a ministry official.

The dispatch is among the ministry's efforts to put the Global Security Initiative into action and fulfill China's responsibilities as a major country, the official said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     