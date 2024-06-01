﻿
China Southern Airlines resumes suspended Guangzhou-Kathmandu flights

China Southern Airlines restarted suspended flights between Guangzhou and Kathmandu on Saturday, with a view to eventually operating both morning and night flights.
China Southern Airlines restarted suspended flights between Guangzhou and Kathmandu on Saturday, with a view to eventually operating both morning and night flights.

Addressing the welcome ceremony held at the airport in Kathmandu for CZ6067 carrying 73 passengers onboard, Nepal's Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Hit Bahadur Tamang voiced his hope for continued China Southern Airlines' flights to Kathmandu.

The Nepali government and people always welcome tourists and flights from China, the minister said.

Xie Yu, counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Nepal, voiced his hope that the flights shall contribute more to China-Nepal cooperation in the economy, trade and tourism.

CZ6068 took off for Guangzhou with 105 passengers aboard about one hour later.

Two night flights each day between the two cities have been operational, according to the operator.

CZ6067 and CZ6068 are operated on A319NEO every Saturday and Tuesday until July 15, and shall be extended to daily flights from July 16.

